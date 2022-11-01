Takeoff, Quavo of rap group Migos attended Houston party where shooting left 1 dead: report

Rappers Takeoff and Quavo from the Grammy-nominated hip hop trio Migos attended a party in Houston early Tuesday where one person was fatally shot, a report says, citing police.

The gunfire erupted in the 1200 block of Polk St. in the city’s downtown area, according to the Houston Police Department.

"One victim was found deceased upon arrival," police tweeted, while noting that 2 other victims were taken in private vehicles to hospitals.

Unverified reports on social media claimed the shooting was linked to a dispute over a dice game.

28-year-old Kirshnik Khari Ball, known as Takeoff, is from Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Police told Click2Houston that Takeoff and Quavo were attending the party at the time of the shooting along with up to 50 other people.

The private event was being held at a bowling alley and when officers arrived, they discovered a man with a gunshot wound to the head or neck who was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators also told Click2Houston.

Houston Police say the identity of the deceased victim will not be released until his family is notified and his identity is verified by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Migos also consists of rappers Quavo and Offset, who is married to Cardi B.