Video shows rising boxing star standing next to Takeoff seconds before fatal shooting

A video shows star boxer Shakur Stevenson standing next to rapper Takeoff moments before Takeoff was fatally shot early Tuesday morning in Houston.

The rapper, who was a part of the group Migos, was killed outside a bowling alley.

The video appears to show fellow Migos member Quavo, Takeoff's uncle, in an argument about basketball. Shortly after, shots can be heard as a crowd scatters in different directions. It is early in the video when the boxer is seen next to Takeoff.

The Houston Police Department confirmed in a press conference that the man killed was Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball.

Unverified reports on social media claimed the shooting was linked to a dispute over a dice game.

Stevenson was born in Newark, New Jersey, but recently moved to Houston.

Stevenson is 19-0 in his professional career, most recently defeating Robson Conceição in his hometown at Prudential Center. Stevenson entered the fight as the reigning WBC and WBO super featherweight champion but was stripped of the titles before the fight after missing weight.