Super Bowl LVI: Mickey Guyton, Jhené Aiko, Mary Mary to perform

Mickey Guyton, Jhené Aiko and Mary Mary will be performing at this year's big game.

Guyton will perform the national anthem, and Aiko will perform "America the Beautiful." The gospel duo Mary Mary, along with LA Phil’s Youth Orchestra Los Angeles, will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

Zedd is set to be the pregame DJ while the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals warm up for this year's big game.

The performances will take place Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, before the championship matchup and halftime show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar. The performances and game will air on NBC.

"Artists like Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg were at the forefront of the West Coast hip hop revolution, so to be able to bring them back to LA, where it all began alongside Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will prove to be an epic, unforgettable celebration of the impact hip hop has today," Todd Kaplan, vice president of marketing at Pepsi, said in a statement after the halftime performers were announced.

Guyton made history as the first Black woman to earn a Grammy nomination in a country category and first Black solo woman to host the ACM Awards. She’s a four-time Grammy nominee who is known for her hit song "Black Like Me."

Aiko, a six-time Grammy nominee, is one of R&B’s top stars and has achieved multi-platinum status with songs like "Sativa," "While We’re Young" and "The Worst."

Mary Mary, the sister duo comprised of Erica Campbell and Tina Atkins-Campbell, has won two Grammys. The Inglewood natives first became known in the gospel realm, then they reached commercial success with hit songs such as "Get Up," "Thankful" and "Shackles (Praise You)."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.