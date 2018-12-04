Michelle Obama reveals Queen Elizabeth called royal protocol 'rubbish'

Michelle Obama has revealed the Queen told her royal protocol was "rubbish" while attempting to put her at ease.

The comment was said to have been made when U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife arrived at Windsor Castle by helicopter in 2016.

Waiting at the royal estate to drive them to lunch was Her Majesty and Prince Philip.

The Mirror told that the former first lady, speaking at an event in London last night, recounted how the Queen quickly made her feel relaxed.

She said: "I had all this protocol buzzing in my head and I was like 'don't trip down the stairs and don't touch anybody, whatever you do'.

"And so the Queen says 'just get in, sit wherever' and she's telling you one thing and you're remembering protocol and she says, 'Oh it's all rubbish, just get in.'"

The Guardian reported at the time how Prince Philip gestured towards a waiting Range Rover before getting into the driving seat with the president beside him while the Queen and Michelle sat in the back.

Previously President Obama said the Queen was "truly one of his favorite people."

Mrs. Obama was speaking to author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichi at an event to promote her new autobiography "Becoming" at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in London.

This article originally appeared in The Sun.