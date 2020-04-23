Michelle Money's ex says daughter is walking and talking just weeks after near-fatal skateboarding accident

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Michelle Money’s ex, Ryan, gave an update about their daughter’s improved condition just weeks after a near-fatal skateboarding accident put her in the ICU.

Ryan took to Instagram to share a pair of sweet family photos taken at the hospital while their daughter, Brielle, remains in recovery. Despite still being at the hospital, he proudly declared in the caption that she’s walking, talking and pretty much back to her old self.

In the images, Brielle’s siblings can be seen holding handmade signs wishing her well up to the window of the hospital due to the fact that they’re not allowed to physically go inside because of restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic.

“WIth the coronavirus, Brielle's siblings came to visit her but had to stay outside...Brielle is absolutely crushing our expectations,” Ryan captioned the post. “Everything that we were prepared for she is blowing out of the water. To think that 10 days ago she hadn't moved and we had not heard her speak, and she is now walking and talking and it would be hard for you to tell that she was just 3 weeks out from an accident.”

He went on to note that the 15-year-old is happiest about the fact that she no longer has to have medical equipment strapped to her for the first time since she was placed in a medically induced coma with a fractured skull and brain trauma just weeks ago.

“She proudly proclaims, ‘I do not have one tube hooked up to me anymore,’” Ryan shared. “The sensor in her head, the drain in her head, the pic line in her leg, the IVs in both arms and foot, the breathing tube and the feeding tube are ALL GONE! Nobody is more excited about this than she is. Ever since the tubes have been gone we have not been able to keep her down. We think that she will be able to come home next week sometime.”

However, just because she is beating expectations for her recovery doesn’t mean that the family plans to get reckless ever again. The proud dad revealed that doctors have cautioned Brielle against risky activities like riding bikes, running and sports in general for the next 6 months to a year.

“But that is a small price to pay for the injury she sustained,” he declared.

The ex of the former “Bachelor” star concluded his optimistic post by thanking fans for their continued support and prayers during the times of uncertainty about what their daughter’s recovery would look like.

“We continue to have a place in our heart for all of you out there who helped Brielle and us get through this,” he concluded. “As a parent, I cannot tell you in words what this whole experience has been like, from watching her in the ICU to the first time she moved, talked and then moved to the NTU, to receiving your prayers, fasts, thoughts and energy. WE LOVE YOU. We owe you more than we can repay so grateful for all the good that was poured out upon us! Thank you!!”

Ryan previously called his daughter’s recovery a “miracle” after recalling a moment early on in her treatment in which they were told to brace for the worst.