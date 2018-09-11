Expand / Collapse search
Michelle Dockery shares photo from set of 'Downton Abbey' movie

By | Associated Press
FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2017, file photo, Michelle Dockery arrives at the 10th Annual Women in Film Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party at Nightingale Plaza in Los Angeles. Filming has begun for the 'Downton Abbey' movie. Dockery, who plays Lady Mary in the global hit, posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, 'And...we're off.' (AP)

NEW YORK – Filming has begun for the "Downtown Abbey" movie.

Michelle Dockery, who plays Lady Mary in the global hit, posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, "And...we're off."

The film will reunite the Crawley family on the big screen. Series creator Julian Fellowes wrote the screenplay and will produce.

'DOWNTON ABBEY' MOVIE TO FILM THIS SUMMER

The primary cast members are all set to return, but the plot remains very hush-hush.

Over six seasons, "Downton Abbey" aired in at least 150 countries and set a record for non-U.S. television shows with 69 Emmy nominations.