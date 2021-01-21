Michael Moore predicts Donald Trump's 'imprisonment' during farewell address

Michael Moore mocked Donald Trump on his way out of the White House on Wednesday, warning of possible convictions and imprisonment for the outgoing president.

Trump left the White House bound for Florida ahead of the inauguration of President Joe Biden. He had previously said that he did not plan to attend the swearing-in of his successor. Moore seized the opportunity to tweet more of his disdain for Trump over an image of him leaving the White House for the last time.

"He has just left the White House for good. We the people have evicted him. I will go ahead & cancel the U-Haul. He now flies over the wreckage he has created, knowing we are not done with him," Moore tweeted. "Trial. Conviction. Imprisonment. He must pay for his actions - a first-ever for him."

Later in the day, over an image of Trump giving a speech at his departure ceremony, Moore doubled down on his assertion that the outgoing president will find himself in prison in the near future.

"Trump! STFU! GTFO! LOSER! HUGEST LOSER EVER!" he tweeted. "Federal prison. 3 good meals a day."

Although he has officially left office, Trump is still facing a historic second impeachment that was passed in Congress that will next move to the Senate over his role in the riots that took place at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 that left five people dead including a Capitol Police officer.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently implied that Trump could be considered an accessory to murder depending on how his trial in the Senate goes. Meanwhile, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office announced last week that it was expanding its criminal probe into Trump’s businesses.

Moore has been a particularly outspoken critic of Trump’s throughout his presidency and was a vocal supporter of Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary before he ultimately lost the race to Biden.

His predictions that Trump will face legal consequences for his actions while in office are in stark contrast to the more reserved rhetoric he’d exhibited in the days leading up to the 2020 election.

Moore spent several weeks warning Democrats that the enthusiasm of voters backing Trump for a second term in the White House was immeasurably high. He noted in late December that a Trump victory could be likely given the support he still carried in the Midwest.