Manhattan DA’s office expands criminal probe of Trump’s businesses

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office is expanding its criminal probe of President Trump and his businesses -- issuing subpoenas for documents pertaining to a Trump property in suburban Westchester County, N.Y., Fox News has confirmed.

The land in question is the Seven Springs Estate which is composed of 213 acres across three towns north of New York City: North Castle, New Castle and Bedford. The lawyer for North Castle, Roland Baroni, told Fox News that town received a subpoena "on December 16", 2020, and that it has fully complied with the request from the office of Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance Jr.

Baroni says Vance's office asked for "voluminous" files that included "all the planning board" and "any tax records pertaining to the assessment" and "valuation of the property." The DA also wanted to know if President Trump had challenged its value, "which he did."

In 1995, the town settled with Trump for $7.5 million. By 2012, the property was said to be valued at about $300 million when Trump tried to build a golf course and then a residential complex at the site.

An attorney for The Trump Organization dismissed the reports.

"This is old news. The Trump Organization has nothing to hide and there is no criminal activity whatsoever," lawyer Marc Mukasey said.

The Manhattan DA’s office declined "to comment or confirm," as did the town of New Castle.

Bedford representatives have so far not responded to a request for comment.

It has been known since last summer that New York state Attorney General Letitia James is investigating possible fraudulent inflation of the Westchester property. Per Baroni, the records now requested by Manhattan prosecutors overlap "almost 100%" with what James had already requested.

The subpoenas are part of Vance’s office's vast criminal probe into possible tax and insurance fraud but also alleged hush-money payments made to women who claim they had sex with the president.

The Associated Press is also reporting that the DA’s office conducted an hours-long interview Thursday of Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney, asking a range of questions about Trump’s finances. Michael Cohen declined to comment.

While President Trump might still try to pardon himself for any possible federal crimes before leaving the White House, that would not shield him from state charges.