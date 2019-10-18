Expand / Collapse search
2020 Presidential Election
Published

Michael Moore endorses Bernie Sanders: 'He isn't afraid to say capitalism is the problem'

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
Far-left freshmen lawmakers throw their support behind Bernie Sanders

Reaction from Committee to Defend the President chairman Ted Harvey and former DNC national political director Raul Alvillar.

Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., for president on Friday. He said Sanders isn't "afraid" to say that capitalism is the problem.

Moore revealed on MSNBC that he will make a formal appearance at a Sanders campaign rally over the weekend. 

"Why me for Bernie? Because Bernie understands that capitalism and the greedy form of capitalism, especially that we have now, is at the core of so many of the problems that we're talking about. And he's not afraid to come out and just say that -- that it's the problem," Moore said, adding that he thinks Bernie could beat President Trump.

MICHAEL MOORE WARNS DEMS 'PROFESSIONAL POLITICIAN' CAN'T BEAT TRUMP: 'I LOVE JOE BIDEN... BUT WE GOTTA WIN'

Michael Moore brands Biden as 'this year's Hillary'Video

The Oscar-winning filmmaker said he endorsed Sanders "30 years ago" when he ran for Congress, adding that the politician's two other major backers at the time were the founders of Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream.

Last month, the "Fahrenheit 9/11" director suggested that one of Sanders' rivals, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, doesn't believe it when she calls herself a "capitalist," a label she has repeatedly given herself.

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @JosephWulfsohn.