Katy Perry, Harrison Ford, Vince Vaughn among stars engaged on Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is the day to show your love, and these celebrities took that very seriously.

Stars like Harrison Ford and Orlando Bloom decided the holiday was the perfect time to propose to their partners, while others, such as Meg Ryan and Sharon Stone, thought it was a great day to exchange vows.

Here are some celebrities who got married or engaged on Valentine's Day.

Harrison Ford & Calista Flockhart

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart first met at the 2002 Golden Globes and quickly began dating. Despite their 22-year age gap, the two quickly fell in love, with Ford popping the question on Valentine's Day in 2009 after seven years of dating.

"I'm in love," he told Hello! Magazine in a 2003 interview. "Romantic love is one of the most exciting and fulfilling kinds of love, and I think there is a potential for it at any stage of your life. I was not surprised that I was able to fall in love, and I wasn't surprised that I did."

The two met when Ford was 60 years old, and, 22 years later, he and Flockhart are still going strong. They recently walked the carpet together at the Critics Choice Awards, where he was honored with a career achievement award.

In his acceptance speech, Ford gave Flockhart a shout-out, thanking her for "support[ting] me when I need a lot of support.

"And I need a lot of support," he jokingly added.

Flockhart later told People in January 2024, "It's a mutual thing," adding, "he supports me a lot" and in "so many ways."

Dennis Quaid & Meg Ryan

Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan met on set of the 1987 sci-fi movie, "Innerspace" but didn't start dating until a year later when they reunited on the set of the movie "D.O.A.," in 1988. After a few years together, they tied the knot on Valentine's Day 1991.

The two were married for nine years and had one son together, Jack Quaid, before they filed for divorce in 2000.

Their divorce was very public, with cheating rumors about both parties. Ryan was accused of cheating with actor Russell Crowe, although she told InStyle in 2008, the actor "was definitely there at the end," but he "didn't break up the marriage.

She went on to say that "Dennis was not faithful to me for a long time, and that was very painful."

"It was a very unhealthy marriage, and it was pretty much not a happening marriage for a very long time," Ryan told Oprah in a 2006 interview. "I probably should've left much earlier. And I'm very sad actually that it all had to come apart in the way that it seemed to have. It was never about another man. It was only about what my and Dennis' relationship just couldn't sustain. And I think once the tabloids get a hold of three celebrity names, you're just really in trouble. Your name is on the board every week."

Orlando Bloom & Katy Perry

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom met in 2016 at the Golden Globes, making their relationship Instagram official a few months later, in May of that year. After breaking up in February 2017, they got back together a year later, in February 2018, and got engaged the following year on Valentine's Day 2019.

During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" following the engagement, Perry said Bloom arranged for the two of them to be picked up by a helicopter after dinner and flown to a rooftop in Los Angeles, where their friends and family were waiting for them.

"It was very sweet," she said.

While the two still haven't tied the knot, they have taken the next step in their relationship, welcoming their daughter Daisy in August 2020. They reportedly had a wedding planned in Japan but had to postpone due to the pandemic, and they are planning another one.

"It's a destination location that like, you know, we're still trying for it to work out," Perry said on the "Kyle & Jackie O" radio show in February 2022. "But every couple of months, it's like, 'New variant! New variant! New variant!' "

Sharon Stone & Phil Bronstein

Sharon Stone married her second husband, investigative journalist Phil Bronstein, on Valentine's Day in 1998 after a whirlwind romance.

The two were married for five years and adopted son Roan before Bronstein filed for divorce in 2003, citing irreconcilable differences. They finalized their divorce a year later, in 2004, followed by a custody battle.

In the end, Bronstein was awarded full custody of their son and Stone was given visitation.

Vince Vaughn & Kyla Weber

Vince Vaughn and Kyla Weber met in 2007 when they both attended the wedding of a mutual friend, and both say it was love at first sight. They dated for two years before Vaughn proposed to Weber on Valentine's Day in 2009.

The two got married a year later, in January 2010, in a private ceremony in Chicago. During an appearance on "The Ellen Degeneres Show" in January 2011, Vaughn gushed about his wife, telling Ellen Degeneres, "I met the best girl in the world." He said that if he had met her earlier, he would've gotten married "a long time ago."

"Sometimes, in our industry, well, I speak for myself, maybe that’s an excuse, but you don’t mature always at the same time. So, I was very fortunate that when I got ready and was open to that, then that person came into my life," he said. "You have to be ready to receive that. No question."

The two have since welcomed two children, daughter Locklyn Kyla and son Vernon Lindsay.

Salma Hayek & François-Henri Pinault

Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault met in 2006, in what Hayek has described as a whirlwind love story. A year later, the couple announced they were engaged and also expecting their first child.

Their daughter Valentina was born in September 2007, and they tied the knot two years later on Valentine's Day in Paris. A few months later, they had a bigger wedding with all their family and friends in Italy.

Hayek joked her wedding "was like an intervention," saying she "had a phobia of the marriage thing" and was essentially dragged to the courthouse by her family for the wedding. While she was afraid of getting married, her love for Pinault was never the issue.

"In pictures, you cannot begin to guess the magic in him. He’s made me become a much better person and grow in such a good, healthy way," she told Dax Shepard during an appearance on "Armchair Expert" in February 2021.

"When I married him, everybody said, ‘Oh, it’s an arranged marriage. She married him for the money.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, whatever, bitch. Think what you want. Fifteen years together.’ And we are strong in love, and I don’t even get offended."