Michael J. Fox cuddles new puppy in adorable photo

Michael J. Fox is a proud dog dad.

On Monday, the actor took to his Instagram to share a photo of his new puppy, Blue. In the picture, Fox leans in and cuddles the new addition to his family.

"Hey Blue, welcome to your new home!" he captioned the post.

Fans and peers flooded the "Back to the Future" star's comment section. Julianne Moore wrote, "Oh my gosh!! So cute."

Julianna Margulies added, "Omg! So sweet!" And Ali Wentworth added, "THIS IS CRAZY NUTS! What a gorgeous girl! Tell her Auntie Ali can't wait to play..."

The star's new addition to his family comes after his dog, Gus, died in April 2021.

"Gus — great dog and loyal friend, we’ll miss you," Fox wrote on Instagram at the time.

Fox is an animal lover and was featured on the CBS special "The Pet Project" in 2020, speaking about what Gus meant to him.

"You know that no matter your situation, no matter what you feel, this animal is with you and is connected to you, and you feel," Fox said. "It's a force multiplier.

"Your instinct when you have a chronic illness is to sometimes isolate and make your world as small as possible so you don't have much to deal with, but a dog will open you up."

The actor was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991 and went public with his diagnosis in 1998.

After Fox had to relearn how to walk in 2018 due to a surgery that removed a tumor from his spinal cord, Gus and Fox's wife Tracy Pollan were his biggest supporters.

"He kind of circles the wheelchair with this low kind of ‘woof woof, woof woof' and sat in front of the wheelchair right in front of me and looked at me, and I said, 'It's going to be OK,'" he said.

Fox and Pollan have been married nearly 35 years. The couple recently attended the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 13th Governors Awards together in November.

