Michael Gambon, 'Harry Potter' actor, dead at 82

Michael Gambon, who was known for his role as Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight "Harry Potter" films, has died. He was 82.

"We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of Pneumonia. Michael was 82," his publicist confirmed Thursday with Fox News Digital.

"We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love."

STARS WE'VE LOST IN 2023

The legendary British actor’s successful career spanned over 60 years.

Gambon was cast as the much-loved Dumbledore after the death of his predecessor, Richard Harris, in 2002. While Harris played the character in the first two films in the "Harry Potter" franchise, Gambon portrayed him in the remaining six movies.

He once acknowledged not having read any of J. K. Rowling’s best-selling books, arguing that it was safer to follow the script rather than be too influenced by the books. That did not prevent him from embodying the spirit of Professor Dumbledore, the powerful wizard who fought against evil to protect his students.

Gambon starred alongside Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson in the popular movie series.

WHY EMMA WATSON ALMOST LEFT THE 'HARRY POTTER' MOVIES: HOW IMMEDIATE FAME AFFECTED THE YOUNG STAR

The Irish-English star had long been recognized as one of the United Kingdom's leading actors.

His work spanned television, theater and radio, and he starred in dozens of films from "Gosford Park" to "The King’s Speech" and the popular family movie "Paddington."

He was also known for his part in Dennis Potter’s musical "The Singing Detective." Gambon won the BAFTA for Best Actor for the role.

Gambon was knighted for services to drama in 1998.

Born in Ireland on Oct. 19, 1940, Gambon was raised in London and originally trained as an engineer, following in the footsteps of his father. He made his theater debut in a production of "Othello" in Dublin.

In 1963, he got his first big break with a minor role in "Hamlet," the National Theatre Company’s opening production, under the directorship of the legendary Laurence Olivier.

Gambon received critical acclaim for his leading performance in John Dexter’s "Life of Galileo." He won the Laurence Olivier Award three times and the Critics’ Circle Theatre Awards twice.

He additionally received four coveted British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards for his work in television.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Gambon was always instantly recognizable by the deep and drawling tones of his distinctive voice.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In 2015, he returned to the works of J.K. Rowling, taking a leading role in the TV adaptation of her book "The Casual Vacancy."

That year, he retired from stage acting after struggling to remember his lines in front of an audience due to his advancing age. He once told the Sunday Times, "It’s a horrible thing to admit, but I can’t do it. It breaks my heart." He appeared in several movies after this, his last being 2019's "Cordelia."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The beloved actor is survived by his wife Anne Miller and their one son, Fergus. He also has two sons with set designer Philippa Hart.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.