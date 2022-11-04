Movie exec hints more 'Harry Potter' movies could be coming

Could there be more "Harry Potter" movies in the future? According to a movie executive, it is a possibility.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav spoke about the potential to do "something" with author J.K. Rowling on another title in the Wizarding World franchise in the future, during the company’s earnings call on Thursday.

"We’re going to have a real focus on franchises," Zaslav remarked, per Variety. "We haven’t done a ‘Harry Potter’ movie in 15 years. The DC movies and the ‘Harry Potter’ movies provided a lot of the profits of Warner Bros. Motion Pictures over the last 25 years. What are the movies that have brands that are understood and loved everywhere in the world?"

Zaslav continued, "If we can do something with J.K. on ‘Harry Potter’ going forward… What are we doing with a lot of the big franchises that we have? We’re focused on franchises."

The potential for future films in the beloved book series comes on the heels of the film's star Daniel Radcliffe, who portrays Harry Potter, doubling down on denouncing Rowling's controversial transgender comments.

Rowling garnered backlash in the summer of 2020 when she spoke candidly about gender identity, which many perceived to be transphobic. One tweet from the British author included, "I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn't hate to speak the truth."

Subsequently, Radcliffe wrote an open letter for The Trevor Project, an organization that aims to prevent suicide among LGBTQ+ youth.

"The reason I felt very, very much as though I needed to say something when I did was because, particularly since finishing ‘Potter,’ I’ve met so many queer and trans kids and young people who had a huge amount of identification with Potter on that," Radcliffe told IndieWire.

"And so seeing them hurt on that day I was like, I wanted them to know that not everybody in the franchise felt that way. And that was really important," Radcliffe explained.