Michael Douglas says it was 'uncomfortable' sharing Mallorcan home with ex: 'Not a pleasant thing for anyone’

Michael Douglas is admitting that he felt "uncomfortable" sharing his home in Mallorca, off the coast of Spain, with his ex-wife Diandra Luker.

The 77-year-old actor split from Luker in 2000 after 22 years of marriage. As part of their divorce, the two arranged a six-months on and off agreement for their 250-acre S'Estaca estate – just outside the village of Valdemossa. However, Douglas grew tired of the yearly swing-and-dance, leading him to buy out her share of the property after taking it off the market late last year.

Since making the calculated move, Douglas said his current wife of two decades, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, 51, is "much more comfortable" living in the monumental property now that his ex’s name is off the deed.

"It was very uncomfortable sharing the property with my ex-wife Diandra," the "Wall Street" star told the island's local newspaper Ultima Hora after a three-month stay in the Spanish destination. "Six months for each of us wasn't very pleasant for anyone."

"Everything is now sorted out. The house is 100% ours – Catherine’s and mine," he continued. "I never wanted to leave and my children will continue to come and my grandchildren and their children. I am sure that for generations this island will be theirs."

From their time together, Douglas and Luker share a 42-year-old son named Cameron. Douglas also has two children with Zeta-Jones.

"This house belongs to my family and it will continue to be – Cameron, Dylan, and Carys love it and my daughter speaks Spanish perfectly," he explained, adding, "Catherine is very happy here, especially now that we don't share with Diandra. She feels much more comfortable."

Douglas said he’s been able to carve out a nice life for himself and his family on the island which is a stark comparison to the one he leads stateside even at his age, when most people would be kicking their feet up enjoying the fruits of their labor.

"I devote at least two hours to reading the news. Then we do sport," he explained of his days in Mallorca. "Some days friends come over for lunch, we have a siesta and when we wake up it's when people in Los Angeles have begun to work so I can work from here with LA."

Last month, Zeta-Jones even took to Instagram to share a post in which she raved about the homegrown tomatoes at her palatial compound.

She has since been cast as Morticia Adams in Tim Burton's new Netflix series which is set to begin filming this October in Romania.

The pair celebrated their 20-year anniversary in January.