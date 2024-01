Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Michael Bolton has been diagnosed with a brain tumor, the "When a Man Loves a Woman" singer revealed to fans on Friday.

"Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery," the 70-year-old wrote on his Facebook page. "Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success."

Bolton said he is re-cooperating at home and will have to take a "temporary break from touring."

"It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon," he wrote.

"I am beyond grateful for all the love and support you have so generously shown me through the years. Know that I’m keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I’ll give you more updates as soon as I can," Bolton's social media message concluded.

The Grammy Award winner didn't share any additional details about his brain tumor or his current symptoms.

Per Bolton's website, the musician was expected to kick off his tour in February with shows running throughout 2024.

Last year, Bolton told People magazine about how his album "Spark of Light" was his way of spreading positivity through hard times.

"We were basically observing our friends and family and seeing that they all really needed some light, that it was so dark and oppressive and basically we were all just carrying layers of fear to our every day," Bolton said, reflecting on the coronavirus pandemic.

He continued, "And so we started to feel a sense of responsibility to deliver hope and promise and all these feelings that seem to be so elusive, and it started to become a feel-good record."

After a successful career in the music industry, Bolton explained that last year he found the most joy in his home life. Michael shares daughters: Isa, Holly and Taryn with ex-wife Maureen. He is also a grandfather to six children.

"I'm filled with more love and pride in my girls as they raise their own families," Bolton said. "The people I love bring me a lot of happiness... The important things never really change. Love is the most important thing, the center of the universe. There's nothing greater."

Bolton noted that he took himself "too seriously" in the beginning of his career, but he decided to take life less seriously.

"The fun starts happening when you let go of things... I don't feel like I'm near slowing down yet," Bolton said.