Michael Bolton's brain cancer treatments have harsh side effects, but succumbing is 'not an option'

Michael Bolton refuses to go down without a fight.

Over the past year and a half, the two-time Grammy Award winner has been battling glioblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer, People magazine reported Wednesday in a cover story. The singer was diagnosed with glioblastoma in December 2023 after undergoing emergency surgery.

According to the outlet, the 72-year-old’s short-term memory, speech and mobility have been impacted by his treatment. The outlet reported that Bolton "has purposely not been given a prognosis." Still, he’s optimistic.

"You’re reaching into your resources and your resolve in a way that you never would have thought," the father of three told the outlet. "Succumbing to the challenge is not an option. You’re really quickly drawn into a duel. I guess that’s the way you find out what you’re made of."

According to the outlet, doctors were able to remove Bolton’s brain tumor in its entirety during his 2023 surgery. Bolton underwent a second brain surgery in January 2024 following an infection. He finished radiation and chemotherapy treatment in October of that year. He now undergoes MRIs every two months to ensure his tumor hasn’t returned.

Bolton first shared news of his illness with fans on Instagram in January 2024. At the time, he announced that he was taking a break from touring as he focused on his recovery. Bolton's website shared that the musician was expected to start his tour in February of that year with shows throughout 2024.

"It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but I have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon," he wrote at the time.

People revealed that Bolton’s most recent scan took place in April – it was clear. Now it’s all about monitoring. According to the Glioblastoma Foundation, the recurrence rate for the disease is about 90%.

Still, his battle goes on with "grace and humor."

"Whenever you find yourself in any kind of challenging position, just to know that you’re not alone going through it is a big deal," said the star. "It actually helps people to know. It reminds them that they’re not alone."

Bolton has turned to family for comfort. He’s been healing at his home in Westport, Connecticut, where he’s lived for more than 30 years.

The outlet shared that he spends much of his time with his daughters, whom he shares with his ex-wife Maureen McGuire. He also dedicates his time to his six grandchildren: Amelia, 14, Olivia, 13, Dylan, 11, Grayson, 10, River, 9, and Jack, 8. They especially enjoy family trivia night, which takes place regularly.

Bolton also finds comfort in pursuing his love of music. He takes voice lessons and voice therapy with a coach online. He also keeps busy meditating daily, playing golf and working out with a personal trainer.

"I find comfort in general more easily," Bolton explained. "[The whole experience] gives me a heightened sense of appreciation. It’s unthinkable for it to be OK not to make the most of your life. I think we develop capabilities and problem management, and we learn how to make the best out of a bad situation."

"You have to be a cheerleader for yourself," he stressed.

The outlet shared that Bolton now looks at his legacy differently. Before, it was about his lasting career as an artist. Throughout his 50-year reign in music, he’s sold more than 75 million records. But now, it’s about preparing his daughters for the future and sharing plenty of life lessons along the way. Family will always come first.

"How do I give things that they can take forward?" said Bolton. "Life lessons, love, any kind of validation that I can give [them] – I want to be on the right side of that, so they feel great about who they are. It’s a reality of mortality. Suddenly, a new light has gone on that raises questions, including ‘Am I doing the best that I can do with my time?’"

"I want to keep going," Bolton continued. "I feel there’s still a lot to do on the fight side. I got a title for a song – ‘Ain’t Going Down Without a Fight.’"

In 2023, Bolton told People magazine he deeply values his relationships with his daughters and other loved ones within his circle.

"I’m filled with more love and pride in my girls as they raise their own families," he said at the time. "Watching them parent, watching them speaking to their kids. I’m just so proud of them."

"Time brings wisdom," he reflected. "Experience brings wisdom. And the important things never really change. Love is the center of the universe.

"There’s nothing greater, more powerful, more healing, more promising, than love. Your family, your friends, your significant relationships – that doesn’t change. I think what you learn is that love is the most important thing, the people you love and care for in your life."