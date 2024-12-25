Michael Bolton shares new family photo amid brain tumor diagnosis: ‘Here’s to fresh starts’

Michael Bolton is spending Christmas with his family as he continues to focus on his health.

On Wednesday, the 71-year-old took to Facebook and shared a photo of himself with loved ones as they cozied up on the couch.

"Sending warm wishes for a holiday season filled with peace, love, and joy," the star captioned the post. "May the New Year bring health, happiness, and countless moments to cherish."

"Here’s to fresh starts and beautiful moments in 2025!" the "When a Man Loves a Woman" singer added.

In the photo, Bolton and his family are all smiles as they rock matching pajama tops. Bolton completed his festive look with a Santa hat.

Bolton has three daughters, whom he shares with his ex-wife Maureen McGuire. He is also a grandfather to six grandchildren.

In January, Bolton told fans that he had been diagnosed with a brain tumor.

"Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery," he wrote on Facebook. "Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success."

Bolton also revealed that he would be taking a "temporary break from touring."

"It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon," he wrote.

"I am beyond grateful for all the love and support you have so generously shown me through the years. Know that I’m keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I’ll give you more updates as soon as I can."

Bolton didn't share any additional details about his brain tumor or his symptoms.

According to Bolton's website, the musician was expected to kick off his tour in February with shows throughout 2024.

Last year, Bolton told People magazine how his album "Spark of Light" was his way of spreading positivity through hard times.

"We were basically observing our friends and family and seeing that they all really needed some light, that it was so dark and oppressive, and basically we were all just carrying layers of fear to our every day," Bolton said, reflecting on the coronavirus pandemic.

"And so we started to feel a sense of responsibility to deliver hope and promise and all these feelings that seem to be so elusive, and it started to become a feel-good record."

After a successful career in the music industry, Bolton explained that he found the most joy in his home life.

"I'm filled with more love and pride in my girls as they raise their own families," Bolton said. "The people I love bring me a lot of happiness... The important things never really change. Love is the most important thing, the center of the universe. There's nothing greater."

Bolton noted that he took himself "too seriously" at the beginning of his career. But now, things are different.

"The fun starts happening when you let go of things... I don't feel like I'm near slowing down yet," Bolton said.

The singer canceled a string of upcoming concerts in October due to his health, People magazine reported. Bolton stated that he’s "just not quite 100% yet" and is still on the "road to recovery."

"It is challenging and oftentimes frustrating because I just want to be out there performing for you but I need a little more time to build back my full strength and stamina," he wrote on Facebook. "My progress is good and I have been able to get a little work done on a couple exciting projects that you’ll be hearing about very soon."

But the future is looking bright.

According to Bolton’s website, he’ll be traveling across the pond in July 2025 where he’ll be performing at London’s O2 arena.

Fox News Digital's Brie Stimson contributed to this report.