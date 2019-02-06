Michael Bolton appears to fall asleep during live TV interview, blames 'glitch'

Michael Bolton, the Grammy Award-winning singer, appeared to nod off during a live interview on Australia’s "The Morning Show" on Tuesday.

The 65-year-old singer-songwriter live-streamed into the show from Florida to promote his latest album and commemorate his 50th anniversary in the entertainment business.

Within seconds of the hosts introducing Bolton, he closed his eyes and was silent. The hosts paused awkwardly before joking, "Maybe he’s just updating Instagram."

Bolton briefly opened his eyes to tell the hosts, "It’s gone silent," before closing his eyes again. The hosts were able to finish the interview with the singer. The singer later blamed a technical glitch.