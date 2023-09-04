Expand / Collapse search
Metallica postpones Arizona concert after lead singer James Hetfield tests positive for COVID-19

Metallica is currently on its M72 tour in the US

Metallica postponed Sunday’s concert in Arizona after the band said lead singer James Hetfield tested positive for COVID-19.

The band has rescheduled the second night of its tour stop at Glendale’s State Farm Stadium for Sept. 9.

"We’re extremely disappointed and regret any inconvenience this has caused you. We look forward to returning to complete the M72 No Repeat Weekend in Glendale next Saturday," the band said in a statement, noting that "Covid has caught up with James Hetfield."

Metallica is currently on its M72 tour in the U.S. and plays two concerts in every city.

The Arizona Republic reported that Metallica has been playing 16 songs every opening night since this tour hit the U.S., following "Seek & Destroy" with a set-closing "Master of Puppets."

The newspaper said fans at Friday night’s show in Glendale got a 14-song set with no "Master of Puppets" and then announced Hetfield’s illness on Saturday.

