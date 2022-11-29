Metallica drummer talks how their 'Master of Puppets' collaboration with 'Stranger Things' came to be

This summer, one of the most viral moments of "Stranger Things" season four was the scene where Eddie Munson, played by Joseph Quinn, played a guitar solo of Metallica's "Master of Puppets" during the finale of the show.

Metallica's drummer Lars Ulrich spoke on "The Howard Stern Show" about how that scene came to be.

"It used to be, with Metallica, we were always the 'no' guys. 'Hey, can we have this song for this? Can we have that song for that?’ And it was just no, no, no, no, no," the drummer explained.

"A few years ago, we reversed it. We did a 180. We just said, 'You know what, this is stupid. Why are we hanging on to these songs like they're so important?,'" Ulrich continued.

After changing their mentality to saying "yes" to these opportunities, the "Stranger Things" scene came around. Ulrich said the band was familiar with the show and were "so proud" of how the final scene came out.

"A couple of years ago, we started saying ‘yes’ to everything. Obviously, we're all somewhat familiar with the ‘Stranger Things’ phenomenon. But we got that in six, nine months ago, and said yes. They wanted to build this whole scene about ‘Master of Puppets.’ And we said of course. Then it came out over the summer. And it was such a mindf--- to see how that became a phenomenon. We were so proud," Ulrich said.

After the release of the show, "Master of Puppets," which was first released in 1986 resurfaced as a hit song to a whole new generation of listeners. Metallica paid tribute to the show in July 2022 at Lollapalooza, when they played the song on stage accompanied by the Eddie Munson's "Stranger Things" scene being shown in the background.

The band just recently announced their upcoming studio album and accompanying world tour called "M72." They released the first single off the album, "Lux Æterna." This is their first album since their 2016 album "Hardwired…to Self-Destruct." The bands "72 Seasons" album is set to release on April 14, 2023 with their tour happening in 2023 and 2024.