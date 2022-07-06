'Stranger Things' brings new life to '80s classics by introducing a new generation to Kate Bush, Metallica

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The fourth season finale of "Stranger Things" dropped Friday, and many fans walked away with a new appreciation for '80s icons Kate Bush and Metallica.

As always, this season of "Stranger Things" featured music from the '80s, the decade in which the show takes place. But this year, some of the featured songs are finding their way to the top of the Spotify charts.

During the finale episode, Eddie Munson, played by Joseph Quinn, strums Metallica’s hit "Master of Puppets" on the guitar to do his part in taking down this season’s villain. The song was originally released in 1986 but has found a new fanbase since the episode dropped.

As of Monday, "Master of Puppets" reached No. 12 on Spotify’s Top 50 in the U.S., and No. 26 on the streaming services’ Global Top 50 chart.

While Quinn revealed during an interview with Entertainment Tonight that he played a majority of the guitar in the scene, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo boasted on Instagram that his 17-year-old son Tye Trujillo also recorded guitar tracks for the show.

"That’s my boy! Proud of ya Tye!" Trujillo wrote. "Stranger Things finale shredding it on "Master of Puppets" and big thanks to @kirkhammett on helping! @tyetru @metallica @strangerthingstv #metallica #masterofpuppets #strangerthings #eddiemunson."

Earlier in the season, the show’s creators introduced Kate Bush’s hit "Running Up That Hill" and included it multiple times during the course of the season. The song was originally released in 1985 and has reached a whole new level of popularity since it was first featured on the show.

According to Billboard, the song reached No. 1 in the U.K. and Australia for the first time and made it into the top five in the U.S.

After receiving an outpouring of positive attention, Bush released a statement on her website thanking the Duffer Brothers, the showrunners for Stranger Things, for using the song in such a positive light and for bringing the song into the lives of so many new people.

"I have to admit I feel really moved by it all," Bush wrote. "Thank you so very much for making the song a No. 1 in such an unexpected way."

She also connected the events of this season to what is going on in the world and praised the Duffer Brothers for their courage in making those parallels.

"In this latest series, the characters are facing many of the same challenges that exist in reality right now," Bush said. "I believe the Duffer Brothers have touched people’s hearts in a special way, at a time that's incredibly difficult for everyone, especially younger people."

"Stranger Things" is streaming on Netflix.