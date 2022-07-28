Mena Suvari claims she was 'manipulated' into threesomes by abusive ex: It ‘still weighs on me’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"American Beauty" star Mena Suvari claimed one of her exes "manipulated" her into having threesomes with other women.

The actress, 43, first opened up about experiencing sexual abuse from a former partner and surviving drug addiction in her 2021 memoir, "The Great Peace," writing "I was not loved. I was just a body, a receptacle for his desires."

In her book, Suvari penned that her ex would tell her how "stupid" she was, and called her names. She said she "felt trapped," and took drugs to numb the pain.

Suvari detailed her sexual abuse and claimed she was "coerced into using uncomfortable sex toys, and requiring medical treatment after repeated, rough anal sex," according to The Guardian.

The abuse didn’t stop there, according to the "American Pie" star, who added that her ex-boyfriend would allegedly demand her to find other women to have threesomes with him, including ones she had met on set.

Years later, the "Six Feet Under" alum said she ran into one of the women she had a sexual encounter with and told her, "I want you to know that I never wanted to do any of those things."

Suvari shared that the woman looked shocked and said to her, "‘Oh, he told me you wanted to do that.’"

"It was a huge eye-opener for me, how I was being manipulated, and I had no idea. The circumstances had been created for me, and I was just swallowed up by it," she told the outlet.

The actress also revealed in her memoir that she was sexually assaulted at the age of 12, and said the abuse she has experienced throughout her life "still weighs on me because I never got the opportunity to discover myself in that way."

The Rhode Island native managed to work through the sexual trauma and married her current husband Michael Hope in 2018.

The couple welcomed their first child together in April 2021, a boy named Alexander Hope.

If you or someone you know is suffering from abuse, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.