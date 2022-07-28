Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez says case 'called for a woman'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez said his defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard needed a woman – and she was the lucky attorney chosen for the job, according to a new report.

Vasquez, 38, made the remarks in a teaser for a sit-down interview with "CBS Mornings" Gayle King that airs Friday.

"This case called for a woman’s perspective, and I was the lucky person chosen to do this job," she told the host, wearing her signature white skirt suit.

Vasquez famously conducted the cross-examination of the 36-year-old "Aquaman" actress, grilling Heard on glaring inconsistencies in her testimony.

The young attorney became a celebrity in her own right during the sensational live-streamed Virginia trial that ended June 1 with a jury awarding Depp $10.35 million in damages over a Washington Post op-ed Heard wrote referring to herself as a victim of domestic abuse.

Heard won $2 million in her countersuit against the 59-year-old "Black Mass" star.

"Do you feel lucky? Is lucky the word?" King asked Vasquez in the teaser.

"I think so, yeah," she replied. "I mean, I think hard work and luck — you can’t underestimate there was a combination there."

She said she had been working with Depp for four and a half years on various litigation matters when he handpicked her for the defamation proceeding in Fairfax County Circuit Court, in Virginia.

"This case obviously was the most personal to him," she said. "It was important to have a woman on the team."

Last week, Heard announced that she would appeal the verdict. Depp's legal team responded by also filing a notice of appeal in regard to the single claim his ex-wife won against him.

Vasquez said it was "standard legal procedure" to ensure the Virginia Court of Appeals has the full record of the trial.

King asked Vasquez if it's a fair statement to say that Depp wouldn't have appealed if Heard had not.

"That's a very fair statement," she replied.

