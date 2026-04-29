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'Melrose Place' star Patrick Muldoon's official cause of death revealed: report

His partner found him unconscious on the bathroom floor of their Beverly Hills home on April 19

By Janelle Ash Fox News
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"Melrose Place" alum Patrick Muldoon's cause of death has been revealed.

According to People, Muldoon died from a myocardial infarction, or more commonly known as a heart attack. The death certificate, obtained by the outlet, lists pulmonary embolism and hereditary coagulopathy as underlying causes.

The outlet reported that Muldoon's remains were cremated on April 28 after his death at age 57 on April 19.

Patrick Muldoon standing at the 53rd annual Saturn Awards event.

Patrick Muldoon died on April 19. He was 57. (Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Muldoon's manager confirmed the news to Variety. Muldoon's sister, Shana Muldoon-Zappa, told TMZ that the actor had spent Sunday morning with his partner, Miriam Rothbart, at their Beverly Hills home before taking a shower. Rothbart later found him unconscious on the bathroom floor.

PATRICK MULDOON, 'DAYS OF OUR LIVES' AND 'MELROSE PLACE' STAR, DEAD AT 57 AFTER SUDDEN HEART ATTACK

Born in San Pedro, California, Muldoon got his on-camera start while attending the University of Southern California. The young actor starred in two episodes of "Who's the Boss?" and then landed a short role on "Saved by the Bell" after graduating in 1991. 

Patrick Muldoon standing at Pinz Bowling Center in Studio City California

Patrick Muldoon was most famously known for "Melrose Place" and "Days of Our Lives." (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Best Buddies)

Muldoon landed his breakthrough role as Austin Reed on "Days of Our Lives" from 1992 to 1995. He later reprised the role in 2011. 

The actor also portrayed Richard Hart in "Melrose Place" for three seasons until 1996, and in 1997, played Zander Barcalow in the film "Starship Troopers," directed by Paul Verhoeven.

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According to Deadline, Muldoon was known as "Bobo" among his loved ones and was described as "endlessly generous — with his poetry, his humor, and his unmistakable presence."

Patrick Muldoon as Austin Reed posing for a portrait

Patrick Muldoon is pictured as Austin Reed in "Days of Our Lives." (Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal)

"[Muldoon] loved animals and people alike, gave unforgettable hugs, and possessed a rare quality of making others feel safe and seen," his friends told the outlet. "Stylish, charismatic, and full of life, he embraced each day with a full-tilt, rock ’n’ roll spirit."

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Patrick Muldoon attending the premiere of Riff Raff at the Toronto International Film Festival

Patrick Muldoon at the premiere event for "Riff Raff" in 2024. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Muldoon is survived by his partner, Miriam Rothbart, along with his parents, Deanna and Patrick Muldoon Sr.; sister and brother-in-law Shana and Ahmet Zappa, niece Halo and nephew Arrow Zappa, per Variety.

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Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

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