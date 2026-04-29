'Melrose Place' star Patrick Muldoon's official cause of death revealed: report

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"Melrose Place" alum Patrick Muldoon's cause of death has been revealed.

According to People, Muldoon died from a myocardial infarction, or more commonly known as a heart attack. The death certificate, obtained by the outlet, lists pulmonary embolism and hereditary coagulopathy as underlying causes.

The outlet reported that Muldoon's remains were cremated on April 28 after his death at age 57 on April 19.

Muldoon's manager confirmed the news to Variety . Muldoon's sister, Shana Muldoon-Zappa, told TMZ that the actor had spent Sunday morning with his partner, Miriam Rothbart, at their Beverly Hills home before taking a shower. Rothbart later found him unconscious on the bathroom floor.

PATRICK MULDOON, 'DAYS OF OUR LIVES' AND 'MELROSE PLACE' STAR, DEAD AT 57 AFTER SUDDEN HEART ATTACK

Born in San Pedro, California, Muldoon got his on-camera start while attending the University of Southern California. The young actor starred in two episodes of "Who's the Boss?" and then landed a short role on " Saved by the Bell " after graduating in 1991.

Muldoon landed his breakthrough role as Austin Reed on "Days of Our Lives" from 1992 to 1995. He later reprised the role in 2011.

The actor also portrayed Richard Hart in " Melrose Place " for three seasons until 1996, and in 1997, played Zander Barcalow in the film "Starship Troopers," directed by Paul Verhoeven.

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According to Deadline, Muldoon was known as "Bobo" among his loved ones and was described as "endlessly generous — with his poetry, his humor, and his unmistakable presence."

"[Muldoon] loved animals and people alike, gave unforgettable hugs, and possessed a rare quality of making others feel safe and seen," his friends told the outlet. "Stylish, charismatic, and full of life, he embraced each day with a full-tilt, rock ’n’ roll spirit."

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Muldoon is survived by his partner, Miriam Rothbart, along with his parents, Deanna and Patrick Muldoon Sr.; sister and brother-in-law Shana and Ahmet Zappa, niece Halo and nephew Arrow Zappa, per Variety.

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Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.