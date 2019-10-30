Melanie Griffith, 62, posts jaw-dropping selfie in lingerie and heels

Melanie Griffith set the Internet on fire.

The 62-year-old actress posted a jaw-dropping selfie on Instagram Tuesday night, featuring the entertainer clad in only a black bra, high-waisted underwear, and heels.

She posed in front of a floor-length mirror in her large walk-in closet.

“So these 2 awesome, creative, incredibly chic stylists @sweetbabyjamie and @simoneharouche have started this amazing new lingerie line @thekitundergarments,” Griffith wrote.

“I love everything they have made and btw want one of each! They also donate a portion of anything you buy to charity. FOLLOW THEM!!” the “Working Girl” star added.

Griffith keeps her health a priority. In an interview with InStyle magazine last year, she opened up about undergoing surgery to remove skin cancer from her nose.

"It's a scary thing when you're an actress and you depend on your face for work," said Griffith.

The mother-of-three has been working in Hollywood for over 30 years.

"It's a different deal when you're older," she said about finding roles. "And we're old. I don't mean it badly, and I don't mean it like, 'Oh, poor me,' or anything like that. It's just a different deal when you're an older person. It's different from being the hot stuff to being the old hot stuff."

Griffith also spoke candidly about her three marriages -- to Steven Bauer, Don Johnson (who she married and divorced twice) and Antonio Banderas -- claiming she doesn't see herself walking down the aisle again.

"I really don't think it's relevant for anyone anymore," Griffith, the mother of actress, Dakota Johnson said. "But especially if you're 60 and you have four kids and you’re living the life you've always wanted. Then why get married? It's, like, I would love to fall in love and have a romance, a relationship, but I haven't. I keep looking. I've had a couple of lovers but not a relationship."