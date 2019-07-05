Melanie Griffith, 61, shows off bikini body while vacationing in Spain

Melanie Griffith hit the high seas in style on Thursday.

The 61-year-old actress is on vacation in Ibiza, Spain and enjoying the summer weather on a yacht with her close friends.

The "Working Girl" star looked sensational in a two-piece black bikini as she jumped off the back of the boat and took to social media to show off her incredible beach body.

“Lucky girl … Grateful for my beautiful friends,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself lounging around.

Griffith celebrated the fantastic shape she's in by sharing a workout video with her fans just days prior to her vacation.

In the video montage, the star does planks for her abs, lunges, and some cardio.

“Ok. I have been working out with Gunnar, @gunnarfitness, for seven years. I ADORE THIS MAN!!” she wrote. “He helps me keep my 50+11-year-old body tight and strong. He is also kind of my therapist."

Griffith said in an August 2018 interview with InStyle magazine she's the happiest she's ever been, which is why she's not looking to get remarried for the fourth time.

“I really don’t think it’s relevant for anyone anymore. But especially if you’re 60 and you have four kids and you’re living the life you’ve always wanted. Then why get married?” she said.

“It’s, like, I would love to fall in love and have a romance, a relationship, but I haven’t. I keep looking. I’ve had a couple of lovers but not a relationship,” Griffith mused. “All of my husbands, my three husbands — I love them all so much, and we’re all very close."

The actress married Don Johnson in 1976, but they went their separate ways six months later. Griffith then went on to marry Steven Bauer from 1981 to 1989 and they had a son Alexander together. Griffith then remarried Johnson in 1989 and the two welcomed daughter Dakota Johnson. The couple called it quits again in 1996.

Finally, she walked down the aisle with Antonio Banderas in 1996, only to split in 2015. They share a daughter named Stella.