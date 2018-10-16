Melania Trump spokesperson calls for boycott of rapper T.I. over video featuring first lady lookalike stripping in Oval Office

A spokesperson for Melania Trump has called for a boycott of rapper T.I. after he released a video featuring a first lady lookalike stripping in the Oval Office.

In the promotional video for his new album, a woman resembling the first lady strips in the Oval Office. She dons a jacket that reads, "I really don't care, do u?" in reference to a similar jacket Melania Trump wore earlier this year to visit migrant children in Texas. She recently explained that she wore the jacket to troll reporters.

"How is this acceptable? #disgusting #boycottT.I.," the first lady's spokesperson Stephanie Grisham Saturday tweeted and Melania Trump retweeted.

T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, tweeted Friday "Dear 45, I ain't Kanye" before sharing the video. Those tweets follow T.I. posting on Instagram that he was done working with rapper Kanye West, who is a President Donald Trump supporter.

A rep for the rapper did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

The first lady said recently in an interview with ABC News that she feels like she is "the most bullied person in the world."

“If you really see what people are saying about me," the first lady said in the interview. "It’s why my ‘Be Best’ initiative is focusing on social media and online behavior to educate the children of social-emotional behavior so when they grow up, they know how to deal with those issues."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.