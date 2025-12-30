Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Mel Gibson and partner Rosalind Ross quietly split after 9 years together

'Braveheart' star Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross separated roughly a year ago and plan to continue co-parenting their 8-year-old son Lars

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Mel Gibson and his longtime partner Rosalind Ross have separated, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

Gibson and Ross went their separate ways roughly a year ago and plan to continue co-parenting their 8-year-old son, Lars.

"Although it’s sad to end this chapter in our lives, we are blessed with a beautiful son and will continue to be the best parents possible," the former couple said in a statement shared with People magazine.

Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross sit together at the Critics Choice Awards

Gibson and Ross met in 2014 through mutual friends. Ross was in her early 20s at the time, while Gibson was 58. The couple's age gap caused a stir at the beginning of their romance, but Gibson didn't seem to mind. 

"Regarding age and relationships, it’s just a number," he told The Mirror in 2016. "We dig each other. She is an adult and we dig each other. It might cause a problem and one has a trepidation about these things, but it’s working out great."

"She is a really special person," Gibson added. "I dig her. So there you go. That’s it. What more can one ask?"

Rosalind Ross and Mel Gibson sit side-by-side

Rosalind Ross and Mel Gibson hold hands

Gibson and Ross welcomed their only child together in 2017. Gibson is also a father to eight other children.

"Ninth kid — I’ve got stretch marks," he told "Good Morning America" in November 2016. "It’s good. I dig it. You know, it’s a blessing — another life. I look forward to it. … I’m getting better at it. As you go, you get better."

Rosalind Ross and Mel Gibson attend Cannes

The "Braveheart" star shares seven kids — Hannah, Edward, Christian, William, Louis, Milo and Thomas — with his ex-wife Robyn Moore.

Gibson also shares a daughter, Lucia, with ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva.

