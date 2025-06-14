NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mel Gibson blasted California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for their handling of the violent protests that erupted in Los Angeles last weekend.

The 69-year-old actor previously denounced Newsom and Bass for their involvement in the Palisades and Eaton fires that devastated Southern California communities in January.

The "Braveheart" star vented his frustration over the local government's response to the ongoing protests on Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo's "Arroyo Grande" podcast.

"Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass have already proven their incompetence and poor leadership during the Los Angeles wildfires," Gibson said.

MEL GIBSON JOINS EFFORT TO RECALL GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM, BLAMES HIM FOR ‘GROSS MISMANAGEMENT’ OF LA FIRES

"Now, as we experience rampant lawlessness and civil unrest, it's never been more clear," he added. "They're unable to respond effectively and responsibly during calamity. Whether it's sheer incompetence or outright malevolence, the reality is stark.

"California's in a state of turmoil," Gibson added. "And I ask my fellow Angelenos, ‘Why are Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass still in office? How much more of their destructive decision-making masquerading as leadership are we going to tolerate?’

"It's time to take back our community and our state and put the power and the privilege in the hands of competent leaders whose goals are to protect us and the way of life this nation was founded upon and promises to offer."

Fox News Digital reached out to Newsom and Bass for comment.

WATCH: MEL GIBSON SLAMS CALIFORNIA LEADERSHIP AFTER ‘RAMPANT LAWLESSNESS AND CIVIL UNREST’

Gibson, who was appointed a special ambassador to Hollywood by President Donald Trump, lost his home in the Palisades Fire that broke out Jan. 7.

In February, Gibson joined the Saving California movement in its efforts to recall Newsom. The "Passion of the Christ" director appeared at a press conference in Altadena Feb. 27.

"We deserve much more and much better, and there is absolutely no adequate excuse the governor or mayor can make for this gross mismanagement and failure to preemptively deal with what they knew was coming," Gibson said, referring to Newsom and Bass, according to KTLA.

"Was it incompetence? Was it indifference, complacency, carelessness? Was it negligence? Absolutely," Gibson added.

The LA protests, which began as demonstrations against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) June 6, escalated into street violence, rioting and theft last weekend. In response, Trump authorized the deployment of 4,000 National Guard troops and 7,000 U.S. Marines to the nation's second most populous city.

Trump took control of California's National Guard without the permission of Newsom, the first time in 60 years a president had federalized National Guard troops without a governor's request.

Newsom, leading the resistance to Trump's moves, took legal action to try and reverse the order.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

TRUMP DEPLOYMENT OF TROOPS TO QUELL LA RIOTERS LATEST PAGE IN PRESIDENT'S POLITICAL PLAYBOOK

A federal district court judge this week ruled that Trump's moves were illegal and ordered him to return control of the National Guard troops to Newsom. However, a federal appeals court temporarily blocked the lower court judge's ruling.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The federal appeals court granted a stay, which left the National Guard in Trump's control until a hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

Newsom and Bass have criticized Trump's deployment of the National Guard and expressed their support for immigrant communities while urging peaceful protest and condemning violence.

On Tuesday, Bass ordered a curfew for parts of downtown Los Angeles, which was later extended through Saturday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Newsom, who is serving his second term as California governor, will not run again in 2026. Bass has announced she plans to seek re-election in 2026.

New episodes of the "Arroyo Grande with Raymond Arroyo" podcast are released every Wednesday.