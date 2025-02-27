Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Entertainment

Mel Gibson joins effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom, blames him for 'gross mismanagement' of LA fires

Mel Gibson and thousands of others lost their homes in the Palisades Fire

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
close
Mel Gibson's message to Newsom: 'Spend less on hair gel!' Video

Mel Gibson's message to Newsom: 'Spend less on hair gel!'

Actor Mel Gibson joins ‘The Ingraham Angle’ to call out California leaders over their response to the deadly wildfires scorching Los Angeles County.

Mel Gibson denounced California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for their involvement in the Palisades and Eaton fires that devastated Southern California communities.

Gibson joined Saving California for a news conference in Altadena Wednesday and its efforts to recall Newsom.

"We deserve much more and much better, and there is absolutely no adequate excuse the governor or mayor can make for this gross mismanagement and failure to preemptively deal with what they knew was coming," Gibson said, referring to Newsom and Bass, according to KTLA.

Mel Gibson (Left) Gavin Newsom (Right)

Actor Mel Gibson blames California Gov. Gavin Newsom for "mismanagement" of the devastating Los Angeles fires. (Getty/Fox News)

The Eaton and Palisades fires devastated Altadena and Pacific Palisades. Gibson was one of thousands who lost their homes during the Palisades Fire that broke out Jan. 7.

CALIFORNIA FIRES: ESSENTIAL PHONE NUMBERS FOR LOS ANGELES-AREA RESIDENTS AND HOW YOU CAN HELP THEM

"Was it incompetence? Was it indifference, complacency, carelessness? Was it negligence? Absolutely," Gibson added.

"Was it incompetence? Was it indifference, complacency, carelessness? Was it negligence? Absolutely."

— Mel Gibson

The actor, who was recently appointed as a special ambassador in Hollywood by President Donald Trump, explained that a federal investigation should be required if federal aid is going to be given to California.

Twenty-nine people were killed in the Palisades and Eaton fires, 23,448 acres burned in the Palisades Fire and 6,833 businesses and homes were destroyed, according to Cal Fire.

altadena eaton fire

Homes located west of N. Fair Oaks were in ruins less than two weeks after the Eaton Fire devastated the area. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The Eaton Fire burned 14,021 acres in Altadena, and 9,418 businesses and homes were destroyed, according to Cal Fire.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

During an appearance on "Hannity" in January, Gibson explained why he chose to stay in California while several celebrities packed their bags. 

WATCH: Mel Gibson on California wildfires: Everyone is putting on a brave face

Mel Gibson on California wildfires: Everyone is putting on a brave face Video

"A lot of people have left, and I don't blame them. It didn't suit them anymore. Even … people who were liberal, it didn't suit them anymore. But if everybody leaves, what's going to happen?" the actor said.

Gibson’s comments come as Fox News host Sean Hannity shared that he left New York due to "crime… high taxes … burdensome regulations," and has "no intention" of returning. The "Flight Risk" actor agreed that several A-listers fled for the same reasons. 

Mel Gibson's home

Mel Gibson's Malibu home was destroyed in the Palisades Fire. (MEGA/GC Images)

Mel Gibson attends a festival

Mel Gibson thinks Hollywood "can be fixed." (Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

Despite being on the same page as the Fox News host, Gibson vowed to work with the president in what Trump called a "very troubled" Hollywood. 

"[People] are going somewhere else because it's more cost-effective. There [are] just a lot of prohibitive regulations and things in the way that I think could be lifted. … But I think it can be fixed."

Shortly after Trump took office, the president announced that, along with Gibson, Jon Voight and Sylvester Stallone would serve as "special envoys" to Hollywood.

Side by side photos of Donald Trump, Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson, and Jon Voight

Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson and Jon Voight were all named as special ambassadors to Hollywood by President Donald Trump. (Getty Images)

Gibson promised to get together with the other Hollywood ambassadors to discuss a plan and "educate" himself. 

Gibson believes Trump will "get some results here quickly" as he slammed Newsom. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

As a special envoy to Hollywood, the "Braveheart" actor will focus on tax incentives because Gibson argued Newsom’s plans aren’t "working."

WATCH: Mel Gibson's message to Newsom: 'Spend less on hair gel!'

Mel Gibson's message to Newsom: 'Spend less on hair gel!' Video

"I know Newsom gave some tax incentives, but maybe not enough because it's still not working. There are other things that offset that," he told Hannity at the time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

Trending