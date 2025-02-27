Mel Gibson joins effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom, blames him for 'gross mismanagement' of LA fires

Mel Gibson denounced California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for their involvement in the Palisades and Eaton fires that devastated Southern California communities.

Gibson joined Saving California for a news conference in Altadena Wednesday and its efforts to recall Newsom.

"We deserve much more and much better, and there is absolutely no adequate excuse the governor or mayor can make for this gross mismanagement and failure to preemptively deal with what they knew was coming," Gibson said, referring to Newsom and Bass, according to KTLA.

The Eaton and Palisades fires devastated Altadena and Pacific Palisades. Gibson was one of thousands who lost their homes during the Palisades Fire that broke out Jan. 7.

"Was it incompetence? Was it indifference, complacency, carelessness? Was it negligence? Absolutely," Gibson added.

The actor, who was recently appointed as a special ambassador in Hollywood by President Donald Trump, explained that a federal investigation should be required if federal aid is going to be given to California.

Twenty-nine people were killed in the Palisades and Eaton fires, 23,448 acres burned in the Palisades Fire and 6,833 businesses and homes were destroyed, according to Cal Fire.

The Eaton Fire burned 14,021 acres in Altadena, and 9,418 businesses and homes were destroyed, according to Cal Fire.

During an appearance on "Hannity" in January, Gibson explained why he chose to stay in California while several celebrities packed their bags.

"A lot of people have left, and I don't blame them. It didn't suit them anymore. Even … people who were liberal, it didn't suit them anymore. But if everybody leaves, what's going to happen?" the actor said.

Gibson’s comments come as Fox News host Sean Hannity shared that he left New York due to "crime… high taxes … burdensome regulations," and has "no intention" of returning. The "Flight Risk" actor agreed that several A-listers fled for the same reasons.

Despite being on the same page as the Fox News host, Gibson vowed to work with the president in what Trump called a "very troubled" Hollywood.

"[People] are going somewhere else because it's more cost-effective. There [are] just a lot of prohibitive regulations and things in the way that I think could be lifted. … But I think it can be fixed."

Shortly after Trump took office, the president announced that, along with Gibson, Jon Voight and Sylvester Stallone would serve as "special envoys" to Hollywood .

Gibson promised to get together with the other Hollywood ambassadors to discuss a plan and "educate" himself.

Gibson believes Trump will "get some results here quickly" as he slammed Newsom.

As a special envoy to Hollywood, the "Braveheart" actor will focus on tax incentives because Gibson argued Newsom’s plans aren’t "working."

"I know Newsom gave some tax incentives, but maybe not enough because it's still not working. There are other things that offset that," he told Hannity at the time.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.