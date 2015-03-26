Mel Gibson and Oksana Grigorieva Seen in Same (Court) Room

Did a pig just fly by the window?

Did the devil just buy a winter coat?

Did... okay, you get the picture.

Mel Gibson was in a Los Angeles courtroom Wednesday for a custody hearing involving his infant daughter on the same day as said daughter's baby mama.

The "Braveheart" star arrived for a closed hearing about 10 minutes before his ex-girlfriend Russian musician Oksana Grigorieva.

The former couple have been viciously sparring for months over custody and financial issues after reaching a private agreement.

Maybe you heard the audio tapes?

The case is by law sealed, and its hearings are closed to the public.

It is the first time Gibson has personally appeared in court on the case.

Authorities continue to investigate the actor-director's claims that Grigorieva attempted to extort him earlier this year. The musician has claimed Gibson abused her in January, and prosecutors have been presented potential evidence as they consider pursuing criminal charges.

- The Associated Press contributed to this report.