Mel Chrisholm says Victoria Beckham isn't on the Spice Girls tour because the stage 'completely petrifies her'

It turns out that a nasty case of stage fright is to blame for Victoria Beckham - A.K.A. Posh Spice - being absent from the Spice Girls’ upcoming reunion tour, according to her former bandmate.

In November, the pop group made fans dreams come true when they announced that they will go on tour once again. Melanie Brown (Scary Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Geri Horner (Ginger Spice) and Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) announced the news in a tweet at the time, but many were quick to notice Beckham’s absence.

Speaking during an appearance on Jay Rayner’s “Out to Lunch” podcast, Chisholm got candid about Beckham’s decision to stay out of the upcoming tour.

“I’m sure, Victoria wouldn’t mind me saying, the Olympics was hard for her,” The 45-year-old singer said of the group’s last performance at the 2012 closing ceremony. “You know, she’s moved on, her life has changed, and she just doesn’t have that love of performing, and in fact, it completely petrifies her.”

While the star noted that Beckham is afraid to take the stage, she stopped short of saying that’s the sole reason she opted out of the tour.

“I’m sure there are many reasons, you know. She’s extremely busy and successful in what she’s doing. She has put her heart and soul into her business, and, you know, to step away from that, and … not give it the time that she does at the moment would be difficult,” she said. “But also, I’m sure, if she felt passionate about being on stage and loved it, then she’d be there.”

Beckham herself hasn’t said much about why she decided to not join her fellow Spice Girls on tour. However, shortly after they announced the reunion tour in November, she took to Instagram to give a brief comment on the matter.

“I won't be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year,” she wrote. “I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time!”

Mel C concluded her comments on Beckham by noting that there’s no hard feelings about her choice not to participate.

“We’re all very sensitive of that, and we completely understand,” she said.