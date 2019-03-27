Mel B explains comments about sexual encounter with Spice Girls bandmate Geri Halliwell: 'We giggled about it'

Just days after revealing that she had a brief sexual encounter with her Spice Girls bandmate Geri Halliwell, Melanie “Mel B” Brown is walking those comments back a bit noting that the night in question was more silly than steamy.

Mel B, who is openly bisexual, appeared on the British radio show “2Day FM Breakfast with Grant, Ed & Ash” on Tuesday where she was asked about previous headline-making comments she made in which she admitted to a one night stand with Halliwell during their Spice Girls heyday.

“It wasn’t, like, a big deal,” Mel B told the hosts. “We’ve known each other for 20-plus years. It was just one of those things that happened one night.”

She continued: “I just said it was, like, a little thing and we giggled about it the next day and that’s that. … I just admitted we had a little bit of a thing back in the day at one time. And that’s it.”

As previously reported, The “America’s Got Talent” judge appeared on Piers Morgan’s “Life Stories” on Friday where she failed to dodge questions from the host about the tryst.

“She is going to hate me for this because she is all posh in a country house but it wasn’t a ‘thing,’" Mel B said. "it just happened, we just giggled at it and that was it," she said. "We were best friends. It just happened.”

She didn’t go into any further detail, noting that her former bandmate is now married. Halliwell married Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner in 2015. They share two kids together.