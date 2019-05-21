Mel B says she 'went blind' in one eye, blasts fake reports about health scare: 'I was NOT ok'

Mel B had a scary medical emergency that left her “in a lot of pain” last week.

The 43-year-old Spice Girls singer, born Melanie Brown, explained on Instagram Tuesday that she went blind in her right eye and her left eye went blurry before an eye specialist was able to diagnose her condition.

CALLING ALL ‘SPICE GIRLS’ FANS: THE ORIGINAL SPICE BUS FROM ‘SPICE WORLD’ IS AVAILABLE TO RENT ON AIRBNB

“Thank you so much for all the lovely support and messages I’ve had about my eye. Just so you know the real truth,” Mel B captioned a black and white photo of herself wearing an eye patch. “I had an awful experience last week when I went blind in my right eye and my left eye went blurry.”

The singer proceeded to call out reports saying she was fine.

“Even though the stupid press said I’m ok and this has happened to me many times before, just to be clear I was NOT ok and this has NEVER EVER happened to me before,” the singer wrote, in part.

“I was actually in a lot of pain and very very scared,” she continued, explaining she was eventually diagnosed by an eye specialist with severe iritis in her right eye and uveitis in her left eye.

MEL B AND GERI HORNER HAVE PUT LESBIAN SEX RUMORS BEHIND THEM FOR SPICE GIRLS REUNION TOUR, EMMA BUNTON SAYS

According to the Mayo Clinic, uveitis is a form of eye inflammation that could be caused by infection, injury, or an autoimmune or inflammatory disease. Iritis is a particular type of uveitis, which affects the front of the eye.

In her Instagram post, Mel B went on to say she is taking prescriptions and eye drops for the inflammation and that it could be three to four months before she gets the condition completely under control, but she added: “I’m no longer worried that my condition will get worse.”

“My only problem now is I have to find a very cool Scary eye patch,” she added. “Does anyone - apart from Madonna - know where I can get one ??”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

In November, the Spice Girls announced they would be going on a reunion tour this year without Victoria Beckham.

The British pop band will start their tour on Friday in Dublin.