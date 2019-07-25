Mel B reveals ADHD diagnosis, opens up about anxiety: 'I’m trying to live my best life'

Mel B is telling all about her mental health struggles.

In an appearance on Paul McKenna's Positivity Podcast last week, the Spice Girls singer revealed she has been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), as well as dyslexia and dyspraxia. The 44-year-old artist said she often turns to exercise to put her at ease.

"I work out to help my mind," she said. "Exercise helps me meditate and get rid of my anxiety. It helps me focus on me for that one hour. I do have mental illness, you have to be a little bit crazy to do what I do."

Scary Spice went on to discuss her deep connection with nature, which helps her deal with her anxiety.

"I sit outside in the countryside sometimes and stare at sheep for six hours, it feeds you," Mel said on the podcast. "To be around green and nature. I know I sometimes intimidate people and I’m too brash and I’m too loud; being humble and grateful is important too. I’m trying to live my best life."

This is not the first time the singer has opened up about mental illness. In her 2018 autobiography "Brutally Honest," Mel revealed she once attempted to take her own life in 2014, shortly before a live taping of "The X Factor."

Mel, who reunited with three of fellow Spice Girls for a brief reunion tour earlier this year, recently moved back to the U.K. following nearly two decades living in Los Angeles, citing she wants to be closer to her family.

She recently welcomed a baby niece from her sister, Danielle. Mel posted a video of herself cuddling with her new family member to Instagram last week, saying she was "in heaven" upon meeting her for the first time.

Mel has three children of her own, and according to The Sun, she plans to enroll her middle daughter, Angel, in a school based in Yorkshire, where she's set to begin classes in September.

Mel also spends time with her non-human family members as well, which includes her dog, Cookie. She recently shared a video of her playing with her pet Yorkie, with her furry friend stands on her hind legs.

