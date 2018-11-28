Mel B keeps her surgically removed skin tattooed with ex's name in a jar

Following her divorce from Stephen Belafonte, Mel B got the tattoo of his name removed from her ribs — and now keeps it in a jar in her home.

"I've saved it in a jar, which sounds a bit strange, I know," the "America's Got Talent" host revealed on "Loose Women" Monday. "It's at the top of my wardrobe. Nobody can see it, but I know it’s there and it's off my body."

Mel B, 43, explained that she wanted the reminder of her failed marriage off of her torso, but that she didn't want to undergo painful laser treatments to do it.

"It sounds horrific when you say it like that, but what I went through was so horrific," she said. "This one particular tattoo that my ex forced had me to have — 'Stephen, until death do us part ... you own my heart' — I just thought, 'I can't go through the pain of getting it lasered, 'cause laser's actually more painful than getting the tattoo, and it takes about four or five times to get it lasered [off completely]."

"So I convinced a good friend of mine, a doctor to cut it off my body," she concluded. "I wanted it removed from my body."

Scary Spice said she went under anesthesia for the procedure and that the doctor cut out "Stephen" and left the rest of the ink as-is.

Mel B is currently being treated for post-traumatic stress disorder following her split from 43-year-old Belafonte, who she accused of being mentally, emotionally and physically abusive throughout their nearly decade-long marriage.

Belafonte has maintained since Mel B's initial divorce filing in 2017 that the allegations are nothing more than a smear campaign.