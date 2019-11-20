Meghan Trainor posts funny videos after wisdom teeth surgery

Meghan Trainor experienced a rollercoaster of emotions after recently having her wisdom teeth removed.

The "All About That Bass" singer posted several videos on Instagram of herself, acting a little loopy as her anesthetic wore off.

The post begins with a photo of Trainor, 25, begin led down a hallway by husband Daryl Sabara and another pal.

GRAMMY AWARDS SNUBS INCLUDE TAYLOR SWIFT, MAREN MORRIS

"I was initially going to just take one wisdom tooth out," Trainor says in the caption. "The dentist said they all had to go. Wasn't emotionally or mentally prepared but sure got some great content 😩😭😂 the second vid is me talking to my amazing manager @tommymbruce who literally has my whole heart haha thank u to the amazing dentist and my family for taking such good care of me💖."

Following the picture comes a video of Trainor in the dentist's chair.

The singer-songwriter is visibly emotional and shares a sweet message to her manager, Tommy Bruce.

KATHARINE MCPHEE MAY PERFORM AT STEPDAUGHTER'S WEDDING

"Is this for Tommy?" Trainor asks. "I love you so much, Tommy. I really can't cry because it hurts. I love you so much. You do so much for me and I love you forever. I miss you."

The next two videos come from the car as Sabara, 27, drives Trainor home.

The singer sings along and dances to her song "Workin' On It," and the video ends with Trainor attempting to smile through her gauze and puffy cheeks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The final video features the singer staring at the camera, mouth hanging open.