Meghan Trainor is 'texting people' to come to her wedding

Meghan Trainor got candid about some challenges she’s faced while planning her upcoming wedding.

Late-night host Jimmy Fallon asked the singer, 24, on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” Friday about aspects of the big day — like whether she is working on the invitations.

“My problem is I’m not sending out invites, ’cause ugh - like, no” Trainor shared. “I’m texting people.”

The star soon explained how she's found herself regretting her guest list choices.

“I keep accidentally, like, hanging out with friends and being like, ‘Yo, you wanna see me get married?’” Trainor added. “And then I invite them, and I’m like, ‘Oh no, why did I invite these people?’ You know?”

Trainor, however, assured Fallon he could attend her big day if he so wished.

“I’ll text you too,” she said.

Fallon then joked about another digital way to invite guests.

“Wait, but you’re not going to send one of those fake-envelope things, where you click the envelope?” he asked.

Trainor, who is engaged to actor Daryl Sabara, was quick to shut that idea down.

“That’s a lot of work to do,” she added, explaining that she’s “tired” and doesn’t want to have to select a card.

“What if they don’t get it in the mail? Who checks their mail? They always check their texts,” she continued.

Fallon clarified he was talking about e-card invitations — but Trainor still wasn’t having it.

“What if it goes to junk mail?” she asked. “You know what I’m saying? Like it’s not a guarantee. Everyone reads their texts. Even if they don’t respond.”

“Wow,” Fallon said. “See you’re smart, you know what’s up.”

“I know what’s up,” Trainor echoed. “Millennials.”