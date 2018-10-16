Top model dies suddendly shortly after mother dies from bowel cancer battle

Mairead O’Neill had graduated from university in August and had the "world at her feet", according to heartbroken pals.

But the talented model died in Belfast last night just hours after uploading videos on Instagram showing her enjoying a night out with pals.

She could be seen downing shots in a bar and dancing with her friends in clips she posted for her 8,700 followers to see

The model, who was also known as Mairead Leigha, wrote "might go off the rails this weekend" and asked her followers to vote "yes" or "no" if they thought boys were "d---s".

Mairead had been mourning the loss of her mum Karean Pelan who died 10 months ago after a battle with bowel cancer.

Model agency boss Cathy Martin has paid tribute to talented Mairead.

She told Belfast Live: “Mairead was a clever, grounded and very smart young lady who was beautiful.

“She had a lot of strengths and had a Kardashian look that people loved.

“But what was most charming about her is that she really had no idea that she had the world at her feet.”

Cathy added: “It’s such a shock to hear that Mairead has passed away.

“We don’t know exactly what happened but she has been having a very difficult time following the death of her mum from bowel cancer."

“She had a lot of support but her heart was broken. It’s so sad to think that she is gone now too.”

She recently worked at Belfast Fashion Week and the Carl Frampton fight in August.

A number of people have taken to social media to send their condolences to Mairead’s family.

This story originally appeared in The Sun.