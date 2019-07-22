Meghan McCain confesses she was 'petrified' to reveal she'd suffered miscarriage

Meghan McCain felt an incredible sense of relief after revealing she suffered a miscarriage.

"The View" co-host expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of support she received following her op-ed about the heartbreaking experience.

On Sunday, McCain, 35, captioned a photo with husband Ben Domenech, "Thank you for so many beautiful and kind responses to my New York Times @nytimes op-ed about my recent miscarriage. Ben and I are the luckiest, most incredibly blessed people in the world surrounded by love and support. My hope is by continuing to share grief and loss, and addressing these taboo subjects head on it will help people who have experienced the same to feel less alone. None of us are alone in this. I was petrified to share my story publicly but I never, ever let fear dictate my life choices. I will always take the leap, I will always roll the dice."

She added, "And to this man who loves my wild heart, has never tried to change a single thing about me, and continues to be the greatest source of strength, love and faith a woman could ever ask for ~ I thank God for sending you to me every day, Ben. #rideordie."

In her essay, McCain admitted that she was pregnant "many months ago," and learned she was having a miscarriage the same day the cover photoshoot was happening for the New York Times Magazine.

"I look back at those pictures now, and I see a woman hiding her shock and sorrow. I am posed for the camera, looking stern and strong, representing my fellow conservative women across the country. But inside, I am dying. Inside, my baby is dying," she wrote.

At first, McCain wanted to keep the tragedy private, but then decided to share it to help eliminate the stigma surrounding miscarriages.

"I missed a few days of work. It wasn’t many, but given the job I have, it was enough to spark gossip about why I would be away from 'The View.' This was not supposed to be public knowledge. I have had my share of public grief and public joy. I wish this grief — the grief of a little life begun and then lost — could remain private," she said.

"I am not hiding anymore. My miscarriage was a horrendous experience and I would not wish it upon anyone."

"Miscarriage is a pain too often unacknowledged. Yet it is real, and what we have lost is real. We feel sorrow and we weep because our babies were real," she wrote. "We deserve the opportunity to speak openly of them, to share what they were and to mourn. More importantly, they deserve to be spoken of, shared and mourned. These children, shockingly small, shockingly helpless, entirely the work of our love and our humanity, are children. We who mourn are their mothers."

