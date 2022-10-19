Meghan Markle says it's 'weird’ other actresses would want to play her on screen: ‘She can call me!’

Meghan Markle is still struggling with the fact that someone may play her on screen.

The Duchess of Sussex was previously named as one of Variety’s Power of Women honorees, but her cover story was postponed during the mourning period of Queen Elizabeth II's passing.

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch passed away on Sept. 8 at age 96.

On Wednesday, the outlet released its candid interview with the former "Suits" star. During the Q&A, Markle was asked if it was odd to know that other actresses will likely play her in the future.

"I haven’t given it that much thought, to be honest," said the 41-year-old. "It’s all weird. You have to compartmentalize. Anyone talking about me or casting an actor to play me, that will be a caricature of me that has been created for a business that makes people a lot of money."

"Once you can separate that out, it’s much easier to go: ‘OK. That actually has nothing to do with me,’" the former American actress shared. "It genuinely doesn’t. It’s a hard lesson to come to grips with."

Several Lifetime films have already cast actresses as the duchess. It’s likely more films and TV shows will be created amid the success of Netflix’s "The Crown."

Markle does have advice for anyone willing to play her.

"I hope that in preparing for that role, she finds the softness and the playfulness and the laughter," she said. "The silliness. I just hope she finds the dimensions. Also, she can call me!"

In terms of returning to acting, Markle insisted, "No, I’m done." However, she hasn’t completely ruled it out.

"I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not," she said.

Markle left "Suits" right after the 100th episode in 2018. That year she married Prince Harry.

But Markle is expected to return to the screen in a different way. The outlet noted that filmmaker Liz Garbus is working on a docuseries about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story – a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired – even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it," Markle reflected. "But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens."

"It’s interesting. My husband has never worked in this industry before," the mother of two continued. "For me, having worked on ‘Suits,’ it’s so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view. That’s been really fun."

Markle also noted that if her son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1, ever wanted to pursue a career in show business, she’ll support them.

"I would say, ‘Great!’" she explained. "When you become a parent, you genuinely want your kids to find the things that bring them complete joy. They’re our kids, obviously, and they’re part of a legacy and a tradition and a family that will have other expectations. But I want them to be able to carve out their own path. If it’s the entertainment industry, great. And also, good luck. There are so many people that will talk about what opened the door for my children. But it still takes talent and a lot of grit. We’re creating multidimensional, interesting, kind, creative people. That’s who our kids are."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departures from royal duties began in 2020 over what they described as the British media’s intrusions and racist attitudes toward Markle. The family now resides in the coastal city of Montecito, California.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.