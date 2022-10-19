Meghan Markle mourns the late Queen in new interview, reveals she shared 'a nice warmth with the matriarch'

Meghan Markle opened up about her family, revealing that they are going through "a complicated time."

In a new interview with Variety, Markle spoke candidly about how she and her family have been processing the Queen's death, who passed away in September at the age of 96. "There’s been such an outpouring of love and support. I’m really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time."

Despite their ever-evolving relationship with the extended royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were able to maintain a close relationship with the late reigning monarch.

Markle expanded, saying, "I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her. It’s been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, ‘Now she’s reunited with her husband.’"

The Queen, who accepted her grandson Prince Harry and Markle's decision to step away from senior royal duties in 2020, ruled the United Kingdom for 70 years.

"What’s so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts. Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like," Markle said of the queen.

Since her passing, Markle shared that in moments of reflection, she has recalled the "first official engagement that I had with her."

She continued, "How special that felt. I feel fortunate. And I continue to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family."

When asked how she has been able to process such a profound loss, Markle stated, "In big moments in life, you get a lot of perspective. It makes you wonder what you want to focus your energy on. Right now, we feel energized and excited about all of the things we’ve been building toward. We’re also focused on our foundation. So much of the work we do includes the philanthropic space."

One project that Prince Harry and his bride have in the works is an upcoming Netflix docuseries from Liz Garbus. There has been speculation that the show has been scrapped due to ongoing controversy within the royal family.

"It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it. But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens," Markle said.

When asked if she would return to acting, after seven seasons on the show "Suits," Markle bluntly stated, "No. I’m done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not."