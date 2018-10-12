Meghan Markle attends Princess Eugenie's royal wedding wearing Givenchy

Meghan Markle must be having a sense of déjà vu.

The Duchess of Sussex, 36, attended the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on Friday, just six months after her own fairytale marriage to Prince Harry at the very same venue.

To mark her return to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, Markle nodded to her own show-stopping nuptials by choosing a dress by a familiar designer for Eugenie’s big day.

Markle wore a navy knee-length dress with a matching oversized cape by Givenchy, the fashion house that designed her boatneck wedding gown and a favorite of the new royal. She paired it with an understated fascinator, and swept her hair back in her now-signature loose bun.

The newlyweds couldn’t attend their first huge family event without a little coordination: Harry wore a navy vest under his black blazer to complement his new bride.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.