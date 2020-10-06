Meghan Markle’s former ‘Suits’ co-star Patrick J. Adams says he’s ‘intimidated’ to call the Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle’s former on-screen love interest is “intimidated” to phone the Duchess of Sussex.

Patrick J. Adams, who starred in the U.S. legal drama “Suits” alongside the 39-year-old, admitted he’s nervous about calling the former American actress, who is residing in Santa Barbara, Calif., with her husband, Prince Harry, and their son, Archie.

“Quite frankly, I think I’m intimidated,” the 39-year-old told Radio Times, as quoted by U.K.’s DailyMail on Monday.

“I have no doubt I could pick up the phone and call her at any moment, but I don’t know what I would say,” the Canadian actor admitted. “After our children were born, there were some texts sent and gifts sent, but I guess I’m a little scared. I think it’s pure fear. I guess I’m scared about the idea of breaking through whatever walls exist to have that conversation.”

Adams and Markle worked together in “Suits” for seven years. Markle left the series in 2018 before she married the Duke of Sussex, 36, that year. Adams was a guest at the televised wedding, along with several of her other co-stars. “Suits” came to an end in 2019.

“We’ve spoken and texted a couple of times, but Meghan’s life is incredibly full and she’s been navigating a lot,” Adams told the outlet. “We don’t spend any time together, but that’s not because of anything other than how completely enormous her life has become in so many ways.”

On Friday, Adams also told Access Hollywood he has not met up with Markle since she moved back to the U.S. with her family.

“I think she’s pretty busy, but I am happy to have her stateside,” he told the outlet. “I miss my friend, but I’m very happy she’s doing well.”

Adams also applauded his TV wife for urging Americans to vote in the 2020 presidential election.

“I’m very, very happy that she’s becoming very vocal and doing whatever she can to help the election in November,” said Adams.

After stepping down as senior members of the British royal family at the start of the year and moving to North America, the Sussexes settled down in Santa Barbara after stints of living in Los Angeles and Vancouver, Canada.

A rep for the couple confirmed to Fox News that they purchased a home in the coastal city.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their family home in July of this year," a spokesperson said. "They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as them as a family."