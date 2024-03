Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Kelly Clarkson realized her connection to the royals is stronger than she thought.

During a recent episode of her talk show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the singer had actors Abigail Spencer and Donald Faison on as guests. Spencer and Meghan Markle once starred alongside each other on "Suits," and she revealed to Clarkson that Markle is a fan.

"Meg says hello and that she loves you and that she voted for you on ‘American Idol,’" Spencer told the host, with Clarkson joking, "it worked," referencing her win on the competition reality show in 2002.

"This was unsolicited. She did not know I was coming on here. We were just chatting, and I was like, 'Oh, I'm going to see Kelly next week,' and she's like, 'I have a message,'" Spencer said.

The actress further made Clarkson smile when she revealed Michael Bublé referred to her as "the greatest singer on Earth."

Spencer and Markle first met when they both starred in season one of "Suits." Although Spencer was not a regular, she did appear in many episodes throughout the show, and Markle stayed on until the end of season seven. The two managed to remain very close friends over the years.

"It was 2007, I was doing a pilot for NBC, and I went to read with the people who were supposed to play my best friend. They were testing other actresses," Spencer told Clarkson. "I walk in, I see this beautiful gorgeous creature at the end of the table, and I'm like, ‘Who is that?’ We had an immediate something, you know? And her name is Meghan Markle."

It seems not all the cast members from "Suits" have remained close with Markle since she left the show to marry Prince Harry in 2018.

When speaking with Variety on the red carpet at the Golden Globes, former cast member Gina Torres spoke about how excited she and the rest of the cast, sans Markle, were to be reuniting to present an award that evening. She noted, "our text thread is insane right now." When asked if Markle is a part of that text chain, Torres seemingly shaded her former co-star, saying "We don’t have her number."

‘We just don’t. So, she’ll see, she’ll watch," she added. "She’ll be happy that we’re here."

Torres was invited to Markle's wedding to Prince Harry, along with the rest of the cast, including Patrick J. Adams, Sarah Rafferty, Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman and Spencer. While they were invited to the ceremony, none of them were invited to the reception that evening at Frogmore House.

Earlier this month, Hoffman recently spoke about his experience at the ceremony, during an appearance on the "Chicks in the Office" podcast, commenting on the viral photos of him with an "awful" look on his face. He went on to explain his expression was due to a "foul" smell plaguing him during the ceremony.

"I don't want them to think it's me because I'm so particular when it comes to hygiene. So I'm like, 'Do you guys smell that?' And they're like, 'No.' So now I'm, like, literally by myself, alone on an island, and I'm just going, 'Mother...' And that's [the face] they got [on camera]," he said.

He added, "Guess who knew that the most in the cast that I had an issue with other people's hygiene? Meghan! Always knew and would always laugh about how I was so sensitive."