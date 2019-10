Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share throwback photo from their wedding day

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have delighted fans by sharing a heartfelt throwback photo from their spectacular wedding day.

The sweet image was shared with their 9.7 million followers on their SussexRoyal account yesterday.

The royal wedding photo shows Prince Harry beaming at his beautiful new bride at the altar in St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

It was shared as the Duke of Sussex, 35, attended a mental health workshop with the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, who officiated their wedding in May 2018.

The caption said: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a close personal relationship with The Archbishop of Canterbury, who officiated their wedding and also oversaw the baptism of their son.

“The Duke was pleased to attend this special conference to lend his support to The Archbishop and highlight the important work being done to tackle mental health challenges, specifically for the younger generation.”

The workshop yesterday aimed to focus on how the church and community organizations can help young people to open up about mental health.

Fans were quick to gush about the wedding shot, with one saying: "Absolutely beautiful couple. stay strong a lot of love."

And another added: "So amazing and their wedding. So magical!!!"

The post came as a clip emerged of Meghan holding back tears as she was interviewed for a new ITV documentary "Harry and Meghan: An African Journey" airing on Sunday at 9 pm.

The Duchess of Sussex, 38, was asked by host Tom Bradby about how royal life has been a “struggle." particularly as a new mom.

Tom followed the couple, and five-month-old Archie, throughout their African tour which saw Prince Harry undertake solo engagements.

She fights back tears, saying: "Look, any woman especially when they are pregnant you’re really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging, and then when you have a newborn – you know…

"And especially as a woman, it’s a lot. So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed it’s, well…

"And, also thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I’m OK. But it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."

Tom asks her directly if it is fair to say that it has been a struggle, and looking emotional, Meghan replies: "Yes."

The hour-long documentary features interviews with the royal couple as well as an insight into their work, and how they’re balancing public and private life.

Meanwhile, a clip from the documentary released on Thursday showed Prince Harry revealing he feels the 'festering wounds' left by his mother's death.

Prince Harry opened up about how important Africa was to him as he came to terms with the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

The couple has been vocal about mental health issues and Harry previously admitted he is so ‘overwhelmed’ by the world’s problems that he sometimes struggles to get out of bed.

This story originally appeared in The Sun.