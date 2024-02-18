Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ co-star reveals her wedding to Prince Harry was plagued by a ‘foul’ smell

The wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have been picture-perfect, but according her former "Suits" co-star, it didn’t smell as pretty as it looked.

Rick Hoffman, who appeared on the hit USA Network series, revealed on the "Chicks in the Office" podcast that he came across "something really terrible and foul" in the air, and his unfortunate reaction was caught on camera.

"If you type in my name in on Google you see my face making that awful face," he joked.

As he took his seat, he noted there was "still air" and "as time goes on, I’m starting to smell something really terrible and foul."

He thought "somebody has terrible breath, but it was more than one person. And it was getting over here."

Hoffman went to his "Suits" castmates, recalling, "I don't want them to think it's me because I'm so particular when it comes to hygiene. So I'm like, 'Do you guys smell that?' And they're like, 'No.' So now I'm, like, literally by myself, alone on an island, and I'm just going, 'Mother...' And that's [the face] they got [on camera]."

He added, "Guess who knew that the most in the cast that I had an issue with other people's hygiene? Meghan! Always knew and would always laugh about how I was so sensitive."

The hosts joked Meghan sat him next to the area with the odor, but he replied it was just "ironic" that it had happened at all.

Despite the unpleasant smell, Hoffman described the event as "incredibly special" and "didn’t feel real" due to the thousands gathered to watch the royal couple tie the knot.

Members of the "Suits" cast reunited for two different Super Bowl commercials year, with Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty, and Gina Torres appearing in an ad for the makeup brand e.lf with Judge Judy, and Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht appeared together in one for T-Mobile.

The Hollywood Reporter interviewed Adams and Macht on the set of the commercial, where they revealed they haven’t been in much contact with Markle since the show’s popular resurgence on streaming services.

"I have not communicated with her other than seeing her big support for the resurgence, and that has been really nice," Macht told the outlet.

"No, no communication," Adams added, before jokingly pretending he was getting a call from her, saying "Oh, hold on. There she is. Oh, got to go."

Markle and Prince Harry recently spent some of the past week in Canada, where "Suits" was filmed and happened to be couple temporarily called home following their exit from the royal family, as they celebrated the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025’s One Year to Go celebrations.

During the trip, they took part in some of the participating nations’ Winter Training Camp, which offered seasonal adaptive sports ahead of the Games next year.

On Friday, Harry tried out some wheelchair curling while being cheered on by singer Michael Bublé, his wife Luisana Lopilato, and Markle.

Bublé serenaded the prince with a reworking on the lyrics to Frank Sinatra’s song "My Way" during a dinner that evening, praising Harry’s founding of the Invictus Games and offering well wishes to his father, King Charles III.

"Might I add, our healing wishes for your dad," adding that the Duke of Sussex and all the others involved in the Invictus Games have "earned each day, the right to say, I did it my way."