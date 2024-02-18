Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ co-star reveals her wedding to Prince Harry was plagued by a ‘foul’ smell

The royal couple has been spending time with Michael Bublé in Canada for an Invictus Games celebration

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
Meghan Markle ‘moved on’ from royal family drama, author claims Video

Meghan Markle ‘moved on’ from royal family drama, author claims

Princess Diana's biographer Andrew Morton, author of "The Queen: Her Story," weighs in on the future for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have been picture-perfect, but according her former "Suits" co-star, it didn’t smell as pretty as it looked.

Rick Hoffman, who appeared on the hit USA Network series, revealed on the "Chicks in the Office" podcast that he came across "something really terrible and foul" in the air, and his unfortunate reaction was caught on camera.

"If you type in my name in on Google you see my face making that awful face," he joked. 

As he took his seat, he noted there was "still air" and "as time goes on, I’m starting to smell something really terrible and foul."

‘SUITS’ STARRING MEGHAN MARKLE, GABRIEL MACHT, PATRICK J ADAMS SURGES IN POPULARITY: THE CAST THEN AND NOW

Side by side photos of Rick Hoffman at wedding and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exiting church on wedding day

Meghan Markle's "Suits" co-star Rick Hoffman revealed photographers caught him making an "awful face" after he smelled something "foul" during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. (Getty Images)

He thought "somebody has terrible breath, but it was more than one person. And it was getting over here."

Hoffman went to his "Suits" castmates, recalling, "I don't want them to think it's me because I'm so particular when it comes to hygiene. So I'm like, 'Do you guys smell that?' And they're like, 'No.' So now I'm, like, literally by myself, alone on an island, and I'm just going, 'Mother...' And that's [the face] they got [on camera]."

He added, "Guess who knew that the most in the cast that I had an issue with other people's hygiene? Meghan! Always knew and would always laugh about how I was so sensitive."

The hosts joked Meghan sat him next to the area with the odor, but he replied it was just "ironic" that it had happened at all.

Rick Hoffman and Meghan Markle posing together on the red carpet

Despite the random smell, Hoffman described Markle's wedding to Prince Harry as "incredibly special." (Mike Coppola/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Despite the unpleasant smell, Hoffman described the event as "incredibly special" and "didn’t feel real" due to the thousands gathered to watch the royal couple tie the knot.

Members of the "Suits" cast reunited for two different Super Bowl commercials year, with Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty, and Gina Torres appearing in an ad for the makeup brand e.lf with Judge Judy, and Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht appeared together in one for T-Mobile.

The Hollywood Reporter interviewed Adams and Macht on the set of the commercial, where they revealed they haven’t been in much contact with Markle since the show’s popular resurgence on streaming services.

"I have not communicated with her other than seeing her big support for the resurgence, and that has been really nice," Macht told the outlet.

The cast of Suits in a promo for season 2

Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams (center) told The Hollywood Reporter that they haven't been in communication with Markle. (Photo by: Robert Ascroft/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

"No, no communication," Adams added, before jokingly pretending he was getting a call from her, saying "Oh, hold on. There she is. Oh, got to go."

Markle and Prince Harry recently spent some of the past week in Canada, where "Suits" was filmed and happened to be couple temporarily called home following their exit from the royal family, as they celebrated the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025’s One Year to Go celebrations.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a training session for competitors in the Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend a training session for competitors in the Invictus Games, in Whistler, Canada on Thursday, February 15, 2024. (James Whatling for Fox News Digital)

During the trip, they took part in some of the participating nations’ Winter Training Camp, which offered seasonal adaptive sports ahead of the Games next year.

On Friday, Harry tried out some wheelchair curling while being cheered on by singer Michael Bublé, his wife Luisana Lopilato, and Markle.

Prince Harry and Michael Buble join a training session for curling competitors at the 2025 Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Michael Buble join a training session for curling competitors at the 2025 Invictus Games at the Hillcrest Community Centre in Vancouver, Canada, on Friday, February 16, 2024. (James Whatling for Fox News Digital)

Bublé serenaded the prince with a reworking on the lyrics to Frank Sinatra’s song "My Way" during a dinner that evening, praising Harry’s founding of the Invictus Games and offering well wishes to his father, King Charles III.

"Might I add, our healing wishes for your dad," adding that the Duke of Sussex and all the others involved in the Invictus Games have "earned each day, the right to say, I did it my way." 

