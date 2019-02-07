Meghan Markle's half-sister says she's a 'wealthy narcissist,' slams story from 'imaginary' pals

Meghan Markle's estranged half-sister slammed a new fawning report that cited five of the Duchess of Sussex's friends and former colleagues, in which they sought to "stand up against the global bullying we are seeing and speak the truth about our friend."

The article claimed that Meghan, 37, had no relationship with her half-siblings and that she and Prince Harry tried to mend her relationship with her father, Thomas Markle, from whom she's been estranged since he missed the royal wedding in May 2018.

"#PeopleMagazine this article is total bulls*** there are plenty of text messages and receipts to prove otherwise. Stop the PR crap #Fake News," Samantha Markle, 54, tweeted Wednesday.

She also posted a meme reading, "When a narcissist has lost control over you, they try to control how others see you," captioning it, "And if the narcissist is wealthy they pay very expensive PR teams to change the way people see you."

Samantha then posted several memes, including one that read, "She has a disease. It's called lie-abetes."

Earlier this week, she described Meghan's lack of a relationship with their father as yet another invented illness, writing, "I don’t think people understand. Dad gave her everything and was amazing and very nurturing to her all the way up until she announced the engagement. She is the one who turned for no reason. There should be a new diagnosis called 'IthinkI’mtoogoodforeveryoneitis.'"

Sources claimed in the original People report that Meghan and Prince Harry both reached out to Thomas Markle ahead of the royal wedding and he refused to come or communicate with them.

“The next morning when the car got there [to take him to the airport], he wouldn’t get in,” one of Meghan's friends claimed. “[Later] Meg heard he had a heart attack and she’s calling and texting, even up to the night before the wedding. It was like, ‘Please pick up. I love you and I’m scared.’ It was endless.”

“After the wedding, she wrote him a letter,” the friend continued. “She’s like, ‘Dad, I’m so heartbroken. I love you. I have one father. Please stop victimizing me through the media so we can repair our relationship.’ Because every time her team has to come to her and fact-check something [he has said], it’s an arrow to the heart. He writes her a really long letter in return, and he closes it by requesting a photo op with her, and she feels like, ‘That’s the opposite of what I’m saying. I’m telling you I don’t want to communicate through the media, and you’re asking me to communicate through the media. Did you hear anything I said?’”

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.