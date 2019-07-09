Expand / Collapse search
Serena Williams fined $10,000 for reportedly damaging court ahead of Wimbledon

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 9 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Serena Williams was fined $10,000 on Monday after reportedly damaging a court before the start of the Wimbledon tournament.

The All England Club fined the American Tennis Pro for damaging a court during practice before the start of the Grand Slam tournament, although further details surrounding the incident were not immediately available.

According to DailyMail reporter Mike Dickson, the fine came after Williams reportedly threw her racket, causing some sort of damage to the famous English grass courts.

Williams has faced the largest fine of the tournament this year by far.

United States' Serena Williams celebrates winning a point against Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro in a women's singles match during day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, July 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Italian Fabio Fognini was fined $3,000 during his third-round loss after saying he wished a bomb would hit Wimbledon.

Nick Kyrgios was handed two fines, one for $3,000 from the first round and another for $5,000 from the second round — both for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Williams eased into the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the 14th time Monday by beating Carla Suarez Navarro 6-2, 6-2. She is looking for her eighth Wimbledon title after losing last year's final to Angelique Kerber.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

