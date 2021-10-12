Meghan Markle, Prince Harry won’t christen their daughter Lilibet Diana in the Church of England: report

When it comes to Lilibet Diana’s christening, her parents are allegedly looking to keep things local.

On Tuesday, royal sources alleged to the U.K.’s Telegraph that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not christen their daughter in the Church of England and are instead considering a ceremony in California.

According to the outlet, it has been previously suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who named the four-month-old after Queen Elizabeth II, would christen their child at Windsor Castle in front of the reigning monarch who has yet to meet her great-granddaughter in person.

However, those palace insiders are now alleging that a christening across the pond was "highly unlikely" and the couple will instead christen their daughter at the Episcopal Church in America.

JOAN COLLINS SPEAKS OUT AGAINST CANCEL CULTURE, MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY

According to the outlet, Markle was baptized and confirmed into the Church of England in a private ceremony conducted by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. The couple’s firstborn, Archie, was also christened by the archbishop in a secret ceremony.

The news came shortly after People magazine reported the couple will miss an October 19 event celebrating Princess Diana’s life. According to the outlet, Prince William will attend the private reception for donors who funded the statue of Diana that was unveiled in July on what would have been the late royal’s 60th birthday. The outlet noted that instead, Harry will be reaching out to the donors privately.

Harry, 37, returned to London for the statue unveiling and reunited with his older brother, 39, for the first time since their grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral in April. Markle, 40, who gave birth to Lilibet in June, did not fly overseas for either occasion.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the statue unveiling was a scaled-down event that was only attended by Diana's close family members, as well as statue committee members, the statue’s sculptor and the designer of the Sunken Garden.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Reps for the duke and duchess did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

In September, the couple traveled to New York City for several public appearances and meetings, marking their first joint outing since Lilibet’s birth.

Markle, a former American actress, became the Duchess of Sussex when she married the British prince in May 2018 at Windsor Castle. The couple welcomed a son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in 2019.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departures from royal duties began in 2020 over what they described as the British media’s intrusions and racist attitudes towards the former "Suits" star. The family now resides in the coastal city of Montecito, Calif.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the wake of quitting royal duties, they gave an explosive TV interview to Oprah Winfrey in March, in which the couple described painful comments about how dark Archie’s skin might be before his birth. The duchess talked about the intense isolation she felt inside the royal family that led her to contemplate suicide.

Buckingham Palace said the allegations of racism made by the couple were "concerning" and would be addressed privately.

On June 4, the couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The child is eighth in line to the British throne.

The name pays tribute to both the queen, 95, whose family nickname is Lilibet and his late mother.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.